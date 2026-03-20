Whitepaper reveals 85% of South African consumers hooked on loyalty programmes

A decade-long view of how consumers engage with loyalty programmes have been revealed in the Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper 2025/6.

Over ten years, this whitepaper has become the definitive barometer of loyalty in South Africa. There is no other study in the local market that unpacks the landscape with this depth, scale and longitudinal consistency.

Drawing on insights from over 30,000 economically active South African adults (gross monthly household income of R10,000 or more), combined with 6,000 mass market consumers earning below R10,000 per month, the research collectively represents the loyalty behaviours of more than 23 million South Africans.

Up to 85% of South Africans use loyalty programmes

Loyalty participation remains firmly entrenched in South African consumer behaviour, with 85% of South Africans actively using loyalty programmes — up from 82% the previous year.

While growth has moderated compared to earlier expansionary years, usage remains robust and stable — signalling a mature loyalty market.

Most-used programmes in 2025

Checkers Xtra Savings regains the position of most-used loyalty programme for the second time, reflecting a 3-percentage-point year-on-year increase and narrowly edging ahead of Clicks ClubCard.



In financial services, FNB eBucks retains its leadership position among economically active consumers.



Within the QSR and restaurant category, Spur Family Card remains the most-used programme.



Among mass market consumers, Capitec Live Better leads financial services loyalty adoption.



When asked which programme they “can’t live without,” Discovery Vitality ranks highest among economically active consumers, while Capitec holds that position in the mass market.

South Africa: a globally recognised mature loyalty market

Over the past decade, loyalty usage in South Africa has grown both in penetration and depth. The average number of programmes used per consumer has increased from 4.6 in 2015 to 10.4 in 2025 — a 228% increase in programme participation over ten years.

Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth, comments, “South Africa is a mature loyalty market and one that is closely watched by the rest of the world. South African loyalty programmes are recognised globally for their sophistication and innovation. The growth in programme participation over the past decade reflects both consumer demand and brands investing in delivering meaningful value.”

Loyalty is no longer a ‘nice to have’

In 2026, loyalty has shifted from optional benefits to financial necessity for consumers.

Cashback remains highly valued, but the research shows that consumers increasingly rely on loyalty benefits and partnerships to manage household budgets and offset rising living costs.

Programme choice is now influenced as much by ecosystem value and partner relevance as by earn-and-burn mechanics.

Cromhout adds, “Like never before, consumers not only like cashback — they need the financial support from loyalty programmes. It is more evident each year how critical loyalty programmes have become in the daily lives of South African consumers, particularly as they navigate ongoing cost-of-living pressures.”

Preferred engagement: the card endures

Understanding how consumers prefer to identify themselves remains crucial to programme design. Despite rapid digital transformation, physical card swiping continues to outperform self-identification or app-based alternatives.

Interestingly, this mirrors trends seen in other mature loyalty markets such as the UK, Canada and Australia — reinforcing that digital maturity does not automatically eliminate traditional behaviours.

Download the full Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper 2025/6 (PDF: 1,25MB)