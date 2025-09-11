FNB eBucks dominates South African Loyalty Awards 2025

Now in its seventh year, the South African Loyalty Awards, organised by Truth, a global loyalty and CRM consultancy based in South Africa, have awarded the very best in loyalty excellence and innovation...

FNB eBucks team. Image supplied

Developed specifically to showcase top talent and benchmark performance against international standards, the South African Loyalty Awards 2025 recognise achievements across CRM, consumer behavioural change, data insights, and loyalty strategy.

“The 2025 South African Loyalty Awards have once again highlighted that the local loyalty industry is thriving with world-class innovation and brilliance—delivering performance that exceeds global standards. I can confidently say that South Africa is home to some of the world’s most respected loyalty brands, offering exceptional results and customer experiences,” says Amanda Cromhout, judging chair of the South African Loyalty Awards and CEO/founder of Truth.

This year’s awards covered 31 categories, judged by a panel of 14 loyalty and CRM experts from South Africa and around the world.

An independent advisory board of six professionals further supported the awards, ensuring a robust and transparent judging process.

Headline award winners

The flagship ‘Best Programme’ awards went to leading loyalty programmes across key sectors:

Best Overall Long-term Loyalty Programme – FNB eBucks



Best Retail Programme – Shoprite Group Xtra Savings



Best Financial Services programme – FNB eBucks



Best Restaurant / QSR Programme – vida e caffè



Best Travel & Hospitality Programme – Emirates Skywards



Best B2B Programme – FNB eBucks



Best Fuel Programme – Shell V+



Best Telco Programme – Vodacom Vodabucks



Best Entertainment / Leisure Programme – Virgin Active Rewards



Best Partnership Programme – FNB eBucks



Best Programme: Newcomer - TakealotMore

Clicks ClubCard team. Image supplied

Clicks was named Industry Team of the Year, reflecting the brand’s consistent delivery of loyalty excellence. With Clicks ClubCard remaining South Africa’s most-used loyalty programme, the recognition underscores its deep consumer impact.

Brandon de Kock and the late Stuart Lowe from WhyFive Insights were honoured as Most Impactful Loyalty Professionals for their lasting contributions to the industry.

The 2026 South African Loyalty Awards are set to open for entries in March 2026, with submissions closing in May 2026. Winners will be announced in September 2026.

Get the full winners’ report here.