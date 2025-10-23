South Africa
    Inaugural Hello Durban Festival sees Liquideep reunite

    On 1 November 2025, Greyville Racecourse will transform into a cultural playground as the first-ever Hello Durban Festival launches a lifestyle and music experience headlined by the long-awaited reunion of legendary duo, Liquideep.
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The reunion everyone has been waiting for

    After more than a decade away from the spotlight, Liquideep returns to the stage, reigniting the anthems that defined a generation.

    Fans can expect to be transported on an unforgettable musical journey as they perform timeless classics like BBM, Fairytale, and Rise Again.

    This historic reunion is set to be the emotional high point of the festival — a once-in-a-lifetime moment for fans and music lovers alike.

    “The last time I saw Liquideep perform was in 2010 in my nightclub, and it was one of the best events we have ever had,” says Kgolo Mthembu (DaGuru), one of the festival organisers.

    “To see them reunite for Hello Durban Festival is not just nostalgic, it’s iconic. This is about celebrating our city with music that shaped our culture.”

    The festival is not just another event — it’s the beginning of a new cultural era.

    Festival details

    • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025
    • Venue: Greyville Racecourse, Durban
    • Tickets: Available on Webtickets
