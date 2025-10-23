South Africa
    Motherdough opens in Jonkershoek Valley

    Motherdough, the artisanal bakery celebrated for its naturally fermented sourdough and Italian baking traditions, has opened a new home on Arkelshoek Farm in the Jonkershoek Valley — bringing its cult-favourite loaves, pastries, and iconic grilled cheese toasties to a new corner of the Cape Winelands.
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “We see Jonkershoek as our agriturismo moment,” says Lance Littlefield, founder of Motherdough. “It’s where our bread philosophy meets mountain air and the simplicity of slowing down.”

    The mother is the method

    More than a bakery, Motherdough is a belief system — one that honours natural fermentation, craftsmanship, and patience. There’s no commercial yeast, no additives, no shortcuts.

    At the heart of every loaf, panino, and pizza base is Alfonsina, a 106-year-old pasta madre culture with origins in Clusone, Italy.

    “For us, the mother is the method,” says Littlefield.
    “Alfonsina is alive, ancient, and the foundation of everything we make.”

    A place to slow down, eat well, and stay a while

    The Jonkershoek panetteria invites guests to linger — whether seated indoors among warm wooden details or outside among basil and tomato vines, coffee in hand and Italian pastries on the table.

    “We wanted to create a space that reflects how we bake,” says Littlefield. “It’s calm, connected to nature, and deeply rooted in intention.”

    The new location serves a range of Italian-influenced, South African-rooted goods — from rustic loaves and laminated pastries to bomboloni, cornetti, and panini packed with traditional Italian fillings.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    New to Jonkershoek are small picnic platters featuring local cheeses, Italian meats, Motherdough preserves, and of course, freshly baked bread with their own olive oil.

    Coming soon: Pizza romana and fermented drinks

    Soon, visitors can look forward to weekend Pizza Romana “a mattarello”, made on-site with Alfonsina-leavened dough and topped with simplicity and precision.

    “We’re doing a light, thin-based pizza with a perfect balance of base and topping,” says Littlefield.

    True to the brand’s fermentation-first ethos, Motherdough is also developing a range of small-batch fermented drinks.

    “We’re exploring drinks that are alive, layered, and naturally fermented — just like our doughs,” says Littlefield. “Nothing artificial, just time, an active microbiome, and flavour.”

    Rooted in tradition, rising in innovation

    Born during lockdown as a small home-baking project, Motherdough has since evolved into a leading name in authentic sourdough baking, with locations in Franschhoek, Stellenbosch, and now Jonkershoek.

    Each site is a reflection of the same dedication to quality, simplicity, and integrity — using local stone-ground and imported flours, ethical dairy, free-range eggs, and sea salt.

    “Eat proper bread,” says Littlefield. “Our goal is better bread, every day. And it all starts with our mother dough. At Motherdough, our mother is our method — she is all we need.”

