Loyalty programmes are transforming into lifestyle ecosystems

‘Technology, consumer insights and partnerships are the engine of modern loyalty programmes.’

This was the consensus of experts from a broad sweep of sectors, from retail to banking and technology, at a recent media roundtable hosted by bp Southern Africa to discuss the evolution of loyalty programmes.

The event sparked thought-provoking discussions on the evolution of loyalty programmes, under the theme 'Fuelling the Future: The Convergence of Loyalty, Lifestyle & Technology in South Africa

"Loyalty programmes are evolving rapidly, integrating lifestyle and technology in ways we could never have imagined decades ago,’ said Nokwanda Khumalo, general manager: Mobility & Convenience at bpSA.

The energy company introduced its proprietary loyalty programme, BP Rewards programme a year ago, and has already signed up one million customers and delivered over R100m in instant cashback rewards.

“We ascribe the success of our loyalty programme, which we launched in partnership with Pick ‘n Pay, to the investment we made into understanding what customers value when it comes to rewards, especially from a fuel company such as bp. says Khumalo.

“Loyalty is no longer about merely offering points to customers. In the last few years, the number of companies offering loyalty programmes has increased, rendering the landscape far more complex and competitive. The programmes that are keeping customers coming back are those that offer instant, real-time benefits to fit their specific lifestyle needs. With loyalty shifting from cards to lifestyles, brands must build a rewards ecosystem that customers can ‘live’ in.”

Drives economic empowerment

Khumalo says that it is important to effectively integrate technology, consumer insights and partnerships to drive customer insights and refinements to the loyalty programme, and how to ensure all partners within the ecosystem can benefit.

“Loyalty has become an integrated ‘currency’ that drives economic empowerment, behavioural change and cross-sector partnerships,” She adds. “The convergence of industries such as fuel, finance, retail and telecoms offers new opportunities for value creation and trust-building in customer engagement.”

Joining bpSA’s Nokwanda Khumalo in the roundtable were a panel of high-profile speakers, who discussed how loyalty intersects with fintech, telecoms, mobility, and retail to shape the customer experience. They also explored the evolving dynamics of loyalty programmes, customer behaviour, and digital rewards ecosystems.

Bridget Dore, head of Smart Shopper at Pick ‘n Pay, presented on how loyalty is evolving beyond points to partnerships and embedded value, with a focus on retail integration and customer data strategies.

Precious Nduli, chief commercial officer at Discovery, explained how loyalty has become a tool for behavioural change and economic empowerment. She drew on Discovery Vitality’s model and broader experiential strategies to show how loyalty drives long-term engagement.

Dharmesh Bhana, executive: Loyalty & Rewards at Nedbank, talked about the balance between innovation, data privacy and trust in loyalty ecosystems, especially as finance, fintech and fuel sectors converge.

Amanda Cromhout, founder and CEO of Truth, explained the evolution of loyalty and rewards in the context of South Africa and the future outlook.

Through the high-profile discussion on loyalty programmes and the related post-event networking opportunity, bpSA drove home its commitment to delivering seamless, smart and socially meaningful customer experiences alongside a valuable ecosystem of strategic partnerships.