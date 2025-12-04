CardSpace invites entrepreneurs to test free digital rewards platform

CardSpace has launched a free proof of concept for its digital loyalty platform, offering small businesses in Johannesburg and Cape Town an opportunity to test app-based rewards tools without the usual financial barrier to entry. The initiative positions the platform within the entrepreneurship and SME support space, where customer retention and repeat sales remain critical to survival.

The company is selecting 15 to 20 businesses for the pilot. Participants will be able to trial digital stamp and reward campaigns, track customer activity in real time and collect basic engagement insights. CardSpace says the POC removes upfront costs, with onboarding, support and printed materials covered during the trial period.

The platform is designed to replace paper loyalty cards and voucher books with a single digital system that records visits, spending patterns and customer feedback. According to the company, the aim is to give smaller operators access to tools that have traditionally been limited to larger retail chains with dedicated CRM budgets.

The POC is aimed at SMEs with consistent foot traffic, including cafés, barbershops, boutiques, dispensaries, bakeries and fitness studios. CardSpace says the pilot is geared towards entrepreneurs who have wanted to run a loyalty programme but have lacked time, skills or resources to set one up.

The company expects the POC to inform future product development and provide data on adoption, customer behaviour and operational challenges within independent businesses.

Businesses interested in participating can apply via email at ecaps.dracteem@ih. Further information is available on the CardSpace website.