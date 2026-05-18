PnP, Gift of the Givers and WP Cricket collect donations for WC flood relief

Following the recent storms in the Western Cape — which have claimed the lives of six people and affected more than 83,000 — Pick'n Pay, Gift of the Givers, and Western Province Cricket Association are collecting donations for flood victims in the region.

Last week, the City of Cape Town requested urgent assistance from the public to provide several essential items, including non-perishable foodstuffs, personal hygiene products, diapers, baby formula, and blankets and bedding.

Ahead of the storms, the government had declared the extreme weather a national disaster.

As such, the Department of Social Development and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) have also assisted.

Drop-offs at PnP

Retail chain Pick n Pay has made all its stores in the Western Cape available as donation drop-off points.

Customers can donate non-perishable food items, blankets, warm clothing, baby essentials and toiletries at any Pick n Pay store across the province to support families affected by the floods and ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Pick'n Pay teams have also partnered with relief organisations to support impacted communities with emergency food relief.

This has included supporting communities in the Overberg region with hot meals for displaced residents sheltering in community halls across Zwelihle in Hermanus, Masakhane in Gansbaai and Kleinmond, as well as providing food support in Khayelitsha and Strandfontein following widespread flooding.

How to help: Visit any Pick'n Pay store in the Western Cape to donate now. To further assist, contribute to the Feed the Nation Foundation at till points nationwide and make a direct impact.

Gift of the Givers teams up with WP Cricket

As part of its partnership with Gift of the Givers, the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) is utilising the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town as an official collection point for in-kind donations.

According to a statement, this collaborative initiative aims to provide urgent humanitarian relief and restore dignity to affected families.

How to help: Act now by donating essential, new items — including mattresses, blankets, linen, towels, clothes, food, and hygiene products — at Newlands Cricket Stadium. Your help is urgently needed.

Donations can be delivered directly to the stadium from Monday, 18 May.

Financial contributions to help sustain ongoing large-scale relief operations can also be made online via Gift of the Givers or BackaBuddy.