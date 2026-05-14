Social development shake-up as Ramaphosa sacks minister

There's been a shakeup in the Department of Social Development as President Cyril Ramaphosa made the move to dismiss the social development minister Sisisi Tolashe in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution.

Section 91(2) of the Constitution empowers the president to appoint and dismiss members of the cabinet at their discretion.

In a brief statement issued, the Presidency confirmed the immediate dismissal and announced an interim appointment to ensure continuity in the department’s operations.

President Ramaphosa appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga to serve as acting Minister of Social Development with immediate effect, while a permanent appointment is expected to be made in due course.

“In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course,” the Presidency said.

EWN reports that the Tolashe has been under scrutiny for several controversies in recent months.

These range from donations to the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, of which she is the president, to questionable appointments in her personal office and the alleged misuse of state-paid personnel employed to work in her official residence.