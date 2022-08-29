Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupSappiWits PlusGO Content LabBateleur Brand PlanningTopco MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Remuneration & Payroll News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Commission recommends a CPI plus 3% adjustment in National Minimum Wage

    8 Dec 2023
    8 Dec 2023
    The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission has issued another invitation to interested parties to submit written representations concerning possible adjustments to South Africa’s national minimum wage in 2024.
    Image source: zerbor –
    Image source: zerbor – 123RF.com

    The Department of Employment and Labour said the commission had three proposals on its table after it issued an invitation to interested parties to submit written representations concerning next year’s wage increase.

    “The NMW Commission has published a report in the government gazette with the intention to present the commission’s report and recommendations on the annual review of the national minimum wage and also invite written representations from the public,” the department said.

    A minimum wage is the lowest remuneration employers can legally pay their employees for each ordinary hour worked. It is illegal for an employer to pay employees less than this minimum floor.

    The three proposals tabled in the report are as follows:

    • The recommendation by the majority is Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 3%. Eight of the 12 commissioners propose that the national minimum wage increases by CPI plus 3%.
    • The recommendation by the Business Constituency is CPI.
    • The recommendation by an independent expert is CPI plus 0.75%.

    “The CPI is a measure of the change in prices as paid by consumers for goods and services over time. In South Africa, the latest consumer price inflation as published by Statistics South Africa was 5.9% in October 2023, up from 5.4% in September 2023,” the department said.

    Image source: robert hyrons –
    Why SA companies might not pay living wages

    23 Nov 2023

    The commission’s latest invitation for inputs follows similar calls in August and September in accordance with section 6(2) of the National Minimum Wage Act, No. 9 of 2018.

    The commission comprises representatives from organised labour, business, community and experts in the field of labour market and conditions of employment.

    In 2021, the commission recommended increasing the national minimum wage from R20.76 to R21.69 per hour. The 2022 national minimum wage was revised from R21.69 to R23.19 per hour. In 2023 the minimum wage was revised to R25.42 per hour.

    Factors considered by the commission in the annual adjustment include inflation, the cost of living, and the need to retain the value of the minimum wage; wage levels and collective bargaining outcomes; gross domestic product; the ability of employers to carry on their businesses successfully; the operation of small, medium or micro-enterprises and new enterprises; and impact on employment or the creation of employment.

    Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will announce in February 2024 the new rate of adjustment, which will come into operation from 1 March 2024.

    The public has until 8 January 2024 to make their written representations.

    Requests for inputs should be sent to the directorate: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or be sent to az.vog.ruobal@weiverwmn.

    Read more: minimum wage, national minimum wage, minimum wage increases, National Minimum Wage Commission
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Image source: robert hyrons –
    Why SA companies might not pay living wages
    23 Nov 2023
    The imperative of minimum wages and community service in South Africa's legal profession
    LexisNexisThe imperative of minimum wages and community service in South Africa's legal profession
    Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
    Deadline looms for comments on minimum wage adjustments
    5 Sep 2023
    Domestic workers marched to the Union Buildings in Tshwane to demand workplace compensation for injuries or death and better working conditions. Photos: Kimberly Mutandiro | GroundUp
    Domestic workers battle with workplace compensation despite landmark ruling in 2020
     8 Aug 2023
    Impact of the National Minimum Wage on agribusinesses
    Impact of the National Minimum Wage on agribusinesses
     27 Feb 2023
    Source:
    SA's minimum hourly wage increase applauded
    24 Feb 2023
    Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
    National Minimum Wage increases
     22 Feb 2023
    Image source: Pavel Biryukov –
    Domestic workers urged to report employers not complying with minimum wage
    29 Aug 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz