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    Nada launches Motoring Mavericks to spark youth careers in car dealerships

    The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) has launched Motoring Mavericks, a campaign aimed at showing young South Africans that modern car dealerships offer more than traditional sales or mechanical roles.
    17 Mar 2026
    17 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    According to Nada director Ashley Samuel, dealerships today are fast-moving, technology-driven businesses where careers in marketing, finance, digital systems, customer experience, business management and technical specialisations are growing.

    “Dealerships are fast-paced, technology-driven environments where ambitious young professionals can grow quickly, develop valuable skills and build strong earning potential,” Samuel says. “Many senior leaders in the industry started in entry-level roles and worked their way up.”

    Motoring Mavericks highlights real-life stories from young professionals in roles such as finance and insurance specialists, dealer principals, sales executives, marketing professionals and service technicians. Through short videos and interviews, participants share how they entered the sector and how their careers have developed.

    The campaign is being shared across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn, giving young South Africans practical insights into entering the automotive retail sector.

    South Africa’s dealership network facilitated the majority of the 596,818 new vehicles sold in 2025, according to Naamsa | The Automotive Business Council, and as technology reshapes the automotive landscape, opportunities for skilled young professionals are expanding.

    More information is available via Motoring Mavericks’ social media channels.

    Read more: National Automobile Dealers’ Association, Nada
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