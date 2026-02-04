South Africa
HR Remuneration & Payroll
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Sonja Smith Elite Funeral GroupPnetWaterfall School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    National Minimum Wage bumped to over R30 per hour

    Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has announced an increase in the statutory National Minimum Wage (NMW) for 2026, raising it from R28.79 to R30.23 for each ordinary hour worked.
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: Pexels

    “The 1st of March 2026 is the date on which this amendment shall become binding. The R1.44 upward adjustment will benefit all workers, including vulnerable farm workers and domestic workers,” the Minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Excluded from the NMW increase are workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). Due to EPWP workers being employed under a special dispensation, their adjustment will rise from R15.16 per hour to a minimum wage of R16.62 per hour.

    Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998 (Act No. 97 of 1998), are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2. The rates on learnerships will be published on the departmental website.

    Enforcement

    The National Minimum Wage is South Africa’s labour market statutory requirement. The National Minimum Wage Act came into effect in 2019. In terms of the legislation, employers are obligated to pay workers a minimum amount per hour, and the NMW is subject to an annual review.

    Any violations of the Act are subject to fines enforced by the inspectorate. The wage is enforced by the Department of Employment and Labour and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

    “The NMW is the floor which an employer is legally obligated to remunerate employees for work done. No employee shall be paid below the National Minimum Wage. It cannot be varied by contract, collective agreement or law; and it is also an unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter hours of work or other conditions of employment in implementing the NMW,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Other sector and category adjustments

    In terms of the latest NMW adjustments, the rates in the Sectoral Determination for areas and rates, work categories for the Contract Cleaning Sector, as well as those of the Wholesale and Retail Sector, are also made available on the departmental website (www.labour.gov.za).

    The NMW Act applies to all workers and their employers except members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency and the South African Secret Service.

    It also does not apply to a volunteer who is a person who performs work for another person and who does not receive, or is not entitled to receive, any remuneration for his or her service.

    The National Minimum Wage does not include allowances such as transport, tools, food or accommodation, payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts, among others.

    Read more: minimum wage, national minimum wage, minimum wage compliance, National Minimum Wage Act, National Minimum Wage adjustment
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz