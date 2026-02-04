National Minimum Wage bumped to over R30 per hour

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has announced an increase in the statutory National Minimum Wage (NMW) for 2026, raising it from R28.79 to R30.23 for each ordinary hour worked.

“The 1st of March 2026 is the date on which this amendment shall become binding. The R1.44 upward adjustment will benefit all workers, including vulnerable farm workers and domestic workers,” the Minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

Excluded from the NMW increase are workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). Due to EPWP workers being employed under a special dispensation, their adjustment will rise from R15.16 per hour to a minimum wage of R16.62 per hour.

Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998 (Act No. 97 of 1998), are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2. The rates on learnerships will be published on the departmental website.

Enforcement

The National Minimum Wage is South Africa’s labour market statutory requirement. The National Minimum Wage Act came into effect in 2019. In terms of the legislation, employers are obligated to pay workers a minimum amount per hour, and the NMW is subject to an annual review.

Any violations of the Act are subject to fines enforced by the inspectorate. The wage is enforced by the Department of Employment and Labour and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“The NMW is the floor which an employer is legally obligated to remunerate employees for work done. No employee shall be paid below the National Minimum Wage. It cannot be varied by contract, collective agreement or law; and it is also an unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter hours of work or other conditions of employment in implementing the NMW,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other sector and category adjustments

In terms of the latest NMW adjustments, the rates in the Sectoral Determination for areas and rates, work categories for the Contract Cleaning Sector, as well as those of the Wholesale and Retail Sector, are also made available on the departmental website (www.labour.gov.za).

The NMW Act applies to all workers and their employers except members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency and the South African Secret Service.

It also does not apply to a volunteer who is a person who performs work for another person and who does not receive, or is not entitled to receive, any remuneration for his or her service.

The National Minimum Wage does not include allowances such as transport, tools, food or accommodation, payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts, among others.