Emerging Marketing Talent Contest - Call for participation. Apply now!

The Emerging Marketing Talent contest is a remote work simulation designed to bridge the gap between aspiring marketing professionals and industry employers. Commencing from 28 June to 7 July 2024, the contest offers a platform for up-and-coming professionals with a minimum of two years of marketing industry experience to showcase their skills in digital strategy, social media marketing, paid media and data analytics, insights and reporting. These skills domains will all be separated into four briefs wherein participants will have the opportunity to test their skills against real real-world marketing challenges.

To make the project impactful for up-and-coming professionals, Credipple and partners have recruited seasoned and respected marketing industry professionals from top companies in South Africa, to form part of the Jury panel that will assess participant submissions at the end of the simulation period and provide feedback to contest participants to improve their employability prospects.

The emerging talent contest aims to achieve the following objectives:

Exposing young talent to in-demand roles and jobs opportunities

Upskilling emerging talent in industry best practices and technologies

Help shape the careers of emerging marketing talent in South Africa improving their employability outcomes.

Support top performing candidates in accessing work opportunities ranging from contract to permanent work opportunities.



8 reasons to participate:

Visibility: Showcase your skills directly to companies actively seeking new talent.

Profile Exposure: Increase your chances of getting hired with exposure to top companies in South African.

Skill Testing: Take on challenging real-world marketing scenarios to refine your abilities.

Real-World Challenges: Test your skills against real problems faced by marketing professionals today.

Career Impact: Receive valuable insights from industry judges to improve your approach.

Boost Your Employability: Stand out from the crowd and increase your chances of landing a great job.

Prizes: Get rewarded for your outstanding performance in the contest. You could win your share of cash and other prizes available in the contest.

Expert Coaching: Learn from industry leaders through exclusive one-on-one coaching sessions (for winners).



Participants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Credipple and partners invite interested professionals in South Africa to register to participate in the contest through our website talentcontest.credipple.com starting 11 June 2024. Applicants will need to upload an updated CV, portfolio of work and a short motivation as part of your registration.

Credipple has partnered with Aions Exchange, IAB SA, Digify Africa, The IMM Institute and Telkom for this initiative which aims to impact up and coming professionals in the marketing industry.

Contest info and timelines

Contest Period: The contest will run from 28 June to 07 July 2024, taking place fully online and remotely.



Deadline for participant registration is Thursday 27 June 2024 at 17:00.



Winners will be announced on the 26th July 2024.

