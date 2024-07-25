Tourism & Travel Marketing
    Tourism Marketing Conference to highlight new trends and strategies

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Tourism marketing professionals, tour operators, and travel planners will gather for the 5th annual Tourism Marketing Conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town on 29 August 2024.
    Image souce:
    Image souce: Gallo/Getty

    As the tourism industry recovers and adapts to new travel trends, it remains a crucial driver of economic growth in Southern Africa. Effective tourism marketing is essential for attracting visitors, opening new markets, and ensuring the industry's continued development and success.

    The upcoming conference allows industry players to discover new routes to market, re-strategise and focus on the latest trends, opportunities and key areas of tourism marketing, innovation, positioning and branding.

    Improving marketing efforts

    With a strong focus on inbound marketing and local tourism, the conference will facilitate a debate and learning experience that will help destinations and tourism product providers improve their marketing efforts to ultimately attract more business and be more competitive in the local and global markets.

    "At this year's Tourism Marketing Conference, we are thrilled to bring together marketing professionals from across the local tourism industry,” says Chris de Klerk, organiser of the Tourism Marketing Conference. "Our goal is to inspire new strategies, foster meaningful connections, and drive sustainable growth in the tourism sector through enhanced marketing."

    More than 12 speakers and panellists will discuss and address current trends and challenges of marketing tourism products and destinations.

    Topics and content will touch on:

    • Local tourism marketing,
    • Branding in tourism,
    • Destination marketing,
    • Media, innovation and technology,
    • Reputation and online reviews,
    • Tourist behaviour,
    • Social media and interactive marketing,
    • Tourism and the environment,
    • Tourism promotion,
    • Relational narketing in tourism (CRM),
    • Digital marketing,
    • Influencer and referral marketing,
    • Content marketing, the sharing/collaborative tourism economy and more.

    The conference is open to all tourism product owners and marketers, destination marketers, DMOs, tourism boards, tour operators, travel planners, hotels, B&Bs, adventure travel products, attractions and any tourism-related marketing organisations.

    Book your tickets online.

    Let's do Biz