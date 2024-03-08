Sip Easy! City Lodge Hotels launches debut house wines

City Lodge Hotels is thrilled to introduce its debut range of Easy House wines, produced in partnership with award-winning Diemersfontein Wine Estate and Thokozani Holdings. As the group’s food and beverage offering continues to grow and develop, adding a signature house wine was a natural next step.

The new and exceptional house wines, Easy Red and Easy White, reflect City Lodge Hotels’ commitment to providing quality and exceptional value to our guests at a great price in all the restaurants and bars across the four brands of hotels:

Easy White is a 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, pale yellow in colour with a green tinge, and displays fresh acidity and ripe tropical fruits like pineapple and passion fruit, ending with a zingy lime and textured mouthfeel. It pairs well with our fresh salads, fish and chicken dishes, light snacks, pizzas, and sandwiches.



Easy Red is a 2022 Pinotage with rich, dark fruits like mulberry and blackberry on the nose, strawberry, cherry and plum on the palate, and a subtle hint of well-balanced oak. It pairs well with dishes like our Shisa Nyama, chicken curry, hearty grills and more, and is a perfect partner for our delectable chocolate mousse.

The Easy wines are available across all four hotel brands: Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge. EASY White sells for R45 per glass and R170 per bottle, and Easy Red for R50 per glass and R180 per bottle.

Diemersfontein has belonged to the Sonnenberg family for three generations, dating back to the early 1940s. David’s grandfather, Max, bought the 183-hectare fruit farm, which lies in the shadow of the Hawekwa Mountains with views of the Du Toit’s Kloof and Bains’ Kloof mountain ranges. Vineyards were first planted in 1986 and in 2000 a cellar built, and the estate started producing wines. Vineyard plantings include Shiraz, Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin, Viognier and Mourvèdre. Diemersfontein’s maiden vintage in 2001 for a first wooded coffee chocolate Pinotage won the Paul Sauer Trophy at the SA Young Wine Show, the first of many accolades this estate and brand has achieved.

Diemersfontein Wines meaningful shareholder Thokozani Staff Holdings, is a level 1 B-BBEE majority-female company and is an empowerment venture between Diemersfontein’s owners, David and Sue Sonnenberg, and the employees of the estate. Thokozani (means "celebrations" in Zulu) wines are produced by employees of the estate, who enjoy ownership and a stake in the success of the brand.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says, “Our new partnership with Diemersfontein Wine Estate and Thokozani Staff Holdings is aligned to our own B-BBEE and entrepreneur upliftment commitment. We are delighted to offer our guests our new house wines of distinction, Easy Red and Easy White. Not only can you check into Easy, you can now also sip Easy!”

Denise Stubbs, CEO of Thokozani Staff Holdings, adds, “Our transformation journey has always been about bringing real change to people’s lives. It is crucial to focus on training and development as an absolute necessity to achieve sustainable economic empowerment of our employees.”

Denise grew up as a labourer’s child and, with mentoring by the Sonnenbergs and sweat equity, became a majority shareholder and Managing Director of Thokozani Staff Holdings.

Thokozani Holdings is owned by 39 employees of Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate. Thokozani Staff Holdings has a meaningful shareholding in Diemersfontein Wines, the trading company of the Estate, marking a significant step in the transformation and development of this empowerment venture. Thokozani Holdings follows a similar business model to Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate and includes a wine brand and guest houses, also managing conference facilities on the Estate.

Developing staff expertise and skills is an important component of the relationship, boosting Thokozani Holding's position as a sustainable and growing enterprise and securing the financial future of its shareholders.

Wellington Preparatory School and College, established on the Estate in 2004 and IEB accredited with an enviable track record of producing top students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. The school is the inspiration of Sue and David Sonnenberg, and its success is in no small measure due to their commitment, passion, and drive. Of the 320 learners, currently 40 from disadvantaged backgrounds are provided financial support through a trust.

For more information, go to: www.citylodgehotels.com and www.diemersfontein.co.za.



