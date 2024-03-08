Tourism & Travel Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersRennies BCD TravelNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sip Easy! City Lodge Hotels launches debut house wines

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    City Lodge Hotels is thrilled to introduce its debut range of Easy House wines, produced in partnership with award-winning Diemersfontein Wine Estate and Thokozani Holdings. As the group’s food and beverage offering continues to grow and develop, adding a signature house wine was a natural next step.
    Sip Easy! City Lodge Hotels launches debut house wines

    The new and exceptional house wines, Easy Red and Easy White, reflect City Lodge Hotels’ commitment to providing quality and exceptional value to our guests at a great price in all the restaurants and bars across the four brands of hotels:

    • Easy White is a 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, pale yellow in colour with a green tinge, and displays fresh acidity and ripe tropical fruits like pineapple and passion fruit, ending with a zingy lime and textured mouthfeel. It pairs well with our fresh salads, fish and chicken dishes, light snacks, pizzas, and sandwiches.
    • Easy Red is a 2022 Pinotage with rich, dark fruits like mulberry and blackberry on the nose, strawberry, cherry and plum on the palate, and a subtle hint of well-balanced oak. It pairs well with dishes like our Shisa Nyama, chicken curry, hearty grills and more, and is a perfect partner for our delectable chocolate mousse.

    Sip Easy! City Lodge Hotels launches debut house wines

    The Easy wines are available across all four hotel brands: Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge. EASY White sells for R45 per glass and R170 per bottle, and Easy Red for R50 per glass and R180 per bottle.

    Diemersfontein has belonged to the Sonnenberg family for three generations, dating back to the early 1940s. David’s grandfather, Max, bought the 183-hectare fruit farm, which lies in the shadow of the Hawekwa Mountains with views of the Du Toit’s Kloof and Bains’ Kloof mountain ranges. Vineyards were first planted in 1986 and in 2000 a cellar built, and the estate started producing wines. Vineyard plantings include Shiraz, Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin, Viognier and Mourvèdre. Diemersfontein’s maiden vintage in 2001 for a first wooded coffee chocolate Pinotage won the Paul Sauer Trophy at the SA Young Wine Show, the first of many accolades this estate and brand has achieved.

    Diemersfontein Wines meaningful shareholder Thokozani Staff Holdings, is a level 1 B-BBEE majority-female company and is an empowerment venture between Diemersfontein’s owners, David and Sue Sonnenberg, and the employees of the estate. Thokozani (means "celebrations" in Zulu) wines are produced by employees of the estate, who enjoy ownership and a stake in the success of the brand.

    Sip Easy! City Lodge Hotels launches debut house wines

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says, “Our new partnership with Diemersfontein Wine Estate and Thokozani Staff Holdings is aligned to our own B-BBEE and entrepreneur upliftment commitment. We are delighted to offer our guests our new house wines of distinction, Easy Red and Easy White. Not only can you check into Easy, you can now also sip Easy!”

    Denise Stubbs, CEO of Thokozani Staff Holdings, adds, “Our transformation journey has always been about bringing real change to people’s lives. It is crucial to focus on training and development as an absolute necessity to achieve sustainable economic empowerment of our employees.”

    Denise grew up as a labourer’s child and, with mentoring by the Sonnenbergs and sweat equity, became a majority shareholder and Managing Director of Thokozani Staff Holdings.

    Sip Easy! City Lodge Hotels launches debut house wines

    Thokozani Holdings is owned by 39 employees of Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate. Thokozani Staff Holdings has a meaningful shareholding in Diemersfontein Wines, the trading company of the Estate, marking a significant step in the transformation and development of this empowerment venture. Thokozani Holdings follows a similar business model to Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate and includes a wine brand and guest houses, also managing conference facilities on the Estate.

    Developing staff expertise and skills is an important component of the relationship, boosting Thokozani Holding's position as a sustainable and growing enterprise and securing the financial future of its shareholders.

    Wellington Preparatory School and College, established on the Estate in 2004 and IEB accredited with an enviable track record of producing top students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. The school is the inspiration of Sue and David Sonnenberg, and its success is in no small measure due to their commitment, passion, and drive. Of the 320 learners, currently 40 from disadvantaged backgrounds are provided financial support through a trust.

    For more information, go to: www.citylodgehotels.com and www.diemersfontein.co.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
    Related" >

    Related

    Treat yourself to chocolate cake and coffee for only R65!
    City Lodge HotelTreat yourself to chocolate cake and coffee for only R65!
    4 Jul 2024
    Father's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge HotelFather's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels
    30 May 2024
    City Lodge Hotels' Clifford Ross inducted into Fedhasa Hall of Fame
    City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels' Clifford Ross inducted into Fedhasa Hall of Fame
    15 May 2024
    Planet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; eco-initiatives make sustainability easy
    City Lodge HotelPlanet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels’ eco-initiatives make sustainability easy
    23 Apr 2024
    Sleep Easy with City Lodge Hotels! Bedtime Stories for Business People launched
    City Lodge HotelSleep Easy with City Lodge Hotels! Bedtime Stories for Business People launched
    20 Mar 2024
    Calling all last resorters: City Lodge Hotels' quarterly break saves the day!
    City Lodge HotelCalling all last resorters: City Lodge Hotels' quarterly break saves the day!
    14 Mar 2024
    Cheers to St Patrick's Day! Guinness specials and more at City Lodge Hotels!
    City Lodge HotelCheers to St Patrick's Day! Guinness specials and more at City Lodge Hotels!
    11 Mar 2024
    City Lodge Hotels introduces Suhoor Breakfasts for Ramadan guests
    City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels introduces Suhoor Breakfasts for Ramadan guests
    8 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz