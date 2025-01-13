Marketing & Media Marketing
    #BizTrends2025: Scopen's Cesar Vacchiano - The trends shaping marketing in 2025

    Cesar VacchianoBy Cesar Vacchiano
    13 Jan 2025
    2025 will be a year of profound change for marketing, particularly in the digital space, from AI to the evolution of social commerce to a heightened focus on inclusion and sustainability, driven by technology, consumer behaviour, and the ever-changing demands of brands.
    President and CEO of Scopen, Cesar Vacchiano examines the trends shaping marketing in 2025 (Image supplied)
    Brands will need to adapt swiftly to a constantly shifting landscape and the key will lie in finding authentic ways to connect with consumers, leveraging new technologies to create more personalised and engaging experiences.

    Here are some of the key trends that we at Scopen believe will shape the future of marketing in 2025.

    1. Marketing automation with AI

      2. Marketing automation, powered by generative artificial intelligence, is one of the major trends at the moment. It is transforming how brands create content, with tools that automate and personalise campaigns in real time.

      These tools generate customised text, images, and videos at scale, guiding customers based on their profiles and stage in the purchasing cycle.

      On the other hand, consumers are increasingly aware of how these technologies are used, so transparency will be essential to maintaining their trust.

    2. Commitment to inclusion and sustainability

      3. Inclusive marketing has become a necessity, not merely an option. By 2025, brands will be compelled to reinforce their commitment to inclusion and sustainability authentically.

      Inclusion will be critical for brands to connect with their audiences, and their campaigns will reflect cultural and gender diversity. Sustainability will be increasingly regulated, demanding greater responsibility from businesses.

    3. Data privacy and transparency

      4. Privacy continues to be a critical issue, especially as new regulations are introduced. Brands must be transparent about how they collect and use user data, and trust will become a cornerstone to maintaining long-term relationships with consumers.

    4. Innovation in social media and relatable influencers

      5. Social Media platforms are integrating features that allow users to make direct purchases without leaving the apps.

      Products can now be bought directly through Instagram, TikTok, or Pinterest, offering consumers more interactive and personalised shopping experiences.

      According to McKinsey, social commerce is expected to reach a value of $1.2tr by 2025. Additionally, consumers are shifting away from large, distant Influencers and leaning towards the authentic opinions of regular, relatable users.

      This trend opens new opportunities for micro and nano-influencers, who provide a more genuine connection with their audiences.

    5. Restructuring marketing, communication, and technology teams

      6. Advertiser teams are undergoing restructuring to work more cohesively, utilising the same data and tools to build closer, more direct relationships with their consumers.

    6. Consolidation among industry players

      7. We are already witnessing the consolidation of agencies and other players offering marketing and communication solutions. These moves aim to strengthen integration for marketers.

      In 2024, one of the big headlines was the Omnicom-IPG merger, and similar operations may occur in the near future.

      A similar trend is emerging on a smaller scale among independent agency groups, which are merging companies with different specialities to strengthen their offerings.

    About Cesar Vacchiano

    President & CEO at SCOPEN

