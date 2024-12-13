Part 1: Agency Scope Brazil 2024/25 study: Brazilian advertiser companies revenue reaches R$ 3.6bn

The 10th edition of the Agency Scope Brazil 2024/25 study found that the average revenue of Brazilian advertiser companies increased by 9.2% in the last two years, reaching R$ 3.6bn.

The study identifies trends within the country's communication sector, examines the relationships between advertisers and their agencies, and assesses the perception of agencies’ images in the market.

The results are compared with those from previous editions and with findings from other countries where the study is conducted, Argentina, Chile, China, Colombia, Spain, India, Mexico, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, and the UK.

The study's main objective is to provide agencies that acquire it with exclusive insights into their clients' needs and opportunities for growth.

The investment in marketing-communication-advertising has followed this growth (9.1%), surpassing R$ 125m.

Thus, the relationship between marketing-communication-advertising investment and company revenue in Brazil (vs. their revenue) is 3.4% in this edition.

This value aligns with the average obtained between 2016-2024 (3.5%), where large companies (with an average revenue of R$ 5.7bn and an average marketing budget of R$ 210m for 2024) show a higher percentage (3.8%). Considering the 11 markets analysed, except India and South Africa, where the ratio exceeds 4%, the average investment is 3.0%.

Digital budget remains stable

The percentage of the budget allocated to Digital in Brazil, which has visibly increased in recent years, remained stable at 49.4% in this edition (49.9% in 2022).

Brazil is the second-largest market, among the 11 markets where Agency Scope is conducted, with the highest marketing-communication-advertising budget for Digital, surpassed only by China (50.1%).

In the ATL and Live Marketing areas, Brazilian marketing professionals allocate 34.2% and 16.4%, respectively.

Among the different digital disciplines, in line with what is observed in other markets, the largest investment is in Paid Digital Media (39.8% vs. 39.3% in 2022), followed by Social Media (20.0%), Influencers (12.7%), and search engines SEO/SEM (12.5%).

Different partners

An advertiser in Brazil works with an average of 15 different partners (17 in 2022).

Digital Platforms (7.9), Advertising Agencies (2.4), Live Marketing Agencies (1.7), and Digital Agencies (1.3) are the agents that most interact with advertisers.

The number of digital platforms has decreased (from 9.1 to 7.9) because, in some cases, this hiring is done through agencies rather than directly with the platform, as it was in the past.

The percentages of other partners have remained stable compared to the previous edition.

Integrated or specialise no difference

In 2020, there was no significant difference in how marketing executives worked with their agencies, whether integrated or specialised.

However, from that year onwards, we observed a greater desire to work in the future with an integrated agency, although this was mentioned less in this edition compared to the previous one (47.4% vs. 52.4% in 2022).

When analysing the current model, less than half of the advertisers surveyed (3 out of every 10) stated that they work with a specialised agency.

Six disciplines

Advertisers who express a desire to work in the future with integrated agencies define integration in six disciplines: Digital, Advertising, Relational/CRM, Activation/Promotional, Experiential/Events, Public Relations, and Influencer Marketing.

Advertising, Activation/Promotional, and Public Relations are the disciplines that showed a slight decrease in the number of mentions compared to the previous edition's data (2022).

In this edition, two out of every 10 marketing executives mentioned Influencer Marketing as a key discipline when considering an agency as an integrated agency.

When executives mention the key disciplines for their companies, the five most mentioned in order are Strategic Planning, Creativity, Media Planning, Research, and Data (Analytics/Measurement).

These are considered to have the greatest impact on clients' businesses today. In most cases, these are the disciplines for which companies seek support from external partners to develop them effectively.

About the study

In this edition of the study, 850 professionals were interviewed (an increase of 8.3% compared to the previous edition) which included 409 marketing executives from 285 advertiser companies and 441 professionals from 61 different agencies, allowing us to analyse over 760 client-agency relationships.

Among the marketing executives interviewed, the majority are based in São Paulo (82%), with women representing 65% of the sample.

Their average age is 40 years, and they have been working in their current company for just over six years on average, with five years in their current role.

The most representative position is that of CMOs (29%). Half of them work in foreign multinational companies, primarily in the services sector (49%)—with the finance and insurance subsector being the most prominent.

Among agency professionals, 97% hold senior-level positions.

In this group, men are the majority (54%), with an average of six years in the agency and seven years in their current role.

Most represent integrated/advertising agencies (74%), predominantly located in São Paulo (90%).

These agencies are mostly part of multinational networks (59%), while the remaining 41% represent independent agencies.

The fieldwork was conducted between May and September 2024.