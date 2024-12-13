Icasa opens applications for 2024 community sound broadcasting licences

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa has opened applications for the provision of Community Sound Broadcasting Services with the publication of an invitation to pre-register.

Low number

The application process covers Community Sound Broadcasting Service licences and the associated Radio Frequency Spectrum licences.

The applicable regulations that guide the licensing process can be accessed here.

The opening follows the 2022/2023 application process, which resulted in Icasa awarding Community Sound Broadcasting Service and Radio Frequency Spectrum licences to five successful applicants between July and August 2023. During the period ICASA received 105 applications.

“Icasa notes with concern the low number of licences issued during the 2022/23 financial year and is strongly committed to ensuring that qualifying communities are awarded community broadcasting licences. Applicants are therefore encouraged to carefully review the requirements outlined in the ITP-R for obtaining a licence” said Cllr Ntombiza Sithole, chairperson of the Committee on Community Broadcasting Services.

“To support this process, we have included a comprehensive guide featuring Dos and Don’ts as well as Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). This guide highlights key considerations for applicants that will assist during the application process and lead to an improved quality of submissions," added Sithole.

Critical platform

Cllr Sithole emphasised the importance of these licences by adding that “Community broadcasting licensees provide a critical platform for communities to express their views, access information, and stay informed about current affairs at a local level. They serve as an important bridge towards knowledge and information”.

The Authority will be conducting a series of virtual workshops and provincial outreach workshops for prospective applicants, aimed at providing clarity and guidance on the requirements of the application process, to ensure that applications comply fully with the Invitation to Pre-Register. The dates for the proposed workshops will be communicated in due course.

Applicants wishing to apply may direct application-related enquiries to Mr. Pascalis Adams at (012) 568 4085 or via email at padams@icasa.org.za.