Content consumption remains robust, despite traditional TV and radio figures down

Over the last five years, South Africa’s traditional TV viewership (on regulated services) has declined from 38.2 million to 32.5 million, while traditional radio listenership (regulated stations) has shifted downwards from 35.8 million to 31.6 million.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Over the last five years, South Africa’s traditional TV viewership (on regulated services) has declined from 38.2 million to 32.5 million, but despite this content consumption remains robust

This is according to recently released December 2023 Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) data, and the National Association of Broadcasting (NAB) State of the Broadcasting Industry Report.

The report found that while audience numbers appear to have declined, content consumption remains robust, and it is likely that audiences are accessing broadcasting content on other platforms that are not currently included in the existing audience research.

The picture will be different in the next six to 12 months when new BRC audience research is released.

As NAB chairperson, Nick Grubb explains, “Five years ago, the local broadcasting industry faced very different challenges compared to today. The shift to increased digital consumption, coupled with economic constraints, has significantly reshaped the broadcasting landscape.

He adds,” Despite the pressures faced by the broadcasting industry, the sector has contributed positively to South Africa in the last five years.”

Impacts on the industry

The NAB's third edition of its State of the Broadcasting Industry Report covers the period 2019–2024, with research contributed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The Report tracks key sectoral developments over the last five years and is released as South Africa marks 30 years of democracy and 30 years of independent regulation of broadcasting.

The Report looks back, it looks in and looks forward, whilst also considering inhibitors and drivers for the sector.

Since the last NAB Report of 2019, the broadcasting sector has been impacted by events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, severe climate events, social unrest and loadshedding.

This heavily regulated sector also competes directly with unregulated OTT platforms and has repeatedly called for the finalisation of the government’s policy review of the sector.

A benchmark

These key issues are discussed in the 2024 Report.

“The Report serves as a benchmark for progress and a roadmap for navigating the complexities of the evolving media landscape,” says NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia.

A total of 49 responses were received from NAB members to the confidential survey questionnaire by PwC (respondents included the SABC, e.tv, Multichoice, Faith Terrestrial, Sentech, Orbicom and media groups AME, Kagiso Media, Primedia, GH Media and MSG Afrika, amongst others).

The survey focuses on the sector’s revenue generation, contribution to licence fees, taxes and levies as well as investment in people, content, technology, infrastructure and corporate social investment, says Charles Stuart, partner in PwC’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice.

Responses to new developments

The local media landscape has seen shifts in recent years, with social media, on-demand streaming services and podcasts offering consumers more choice in terms of consumption.

Broadcasters have responded to these new developments by offering their own streaming and on-demand services.

This includes the R780 million investment in infrastructure and a further R1.4bn in 1,747 corporate social responsibility projects.

“NAB members have collectively invested in local content to the value of R20bn over the period 2019 to 2023, and many of its members exceed the Icasa local content requirements.

“Over the survey period, broadcasters spent R370m on direct costs relating to loadshedding, with R272m of those costs during the 2022/2023 years,” says Bulbulia.

In looking forward, Bulbulia states that broadcasters have been investing and innovating over the last 30 years in developing a diverse and authentic South African broadcasting sector.

She adds that the NAB is hopeful that government and the sector regulator will play their part in providing an enabling policy and regulatory framework that fosters growth and sustainability.