    WPP pushes creativity boundaries through AI, creates generative 3D worlds

    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    As WPP continues to push the boundaries of creativity through AI, it has unveiled the next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA, to use the new NVIDIA NIM microservices for Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) generative AI models, built on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds.
    Image supplied. WPP's next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA is to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds
    Image supplied. WPP's next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA is to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds

    The Coca-Cola Company will be one of the first of WPP’s clients to begin scaling the opportunities of generative 3D across its 100 markets.

    Coca-Cola will work with WPP Open X to roll out the use of Prod X, a WPP-built custom production studio, across its marketing operations.

    WPP has also been working with Ford to build physically accurate, real-time digital twins of its vehicles to create car configurators that customers can explore and adapt according to their needs, generating demand for new cars before they hit the production line.

    Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP, said: “The evolution of our collaboration with NVIDIA underscores how WPP is innovating to lead in AI for the benefit of our clients.

    “With early access to the latest technologies through our intelligent marketing operating system WPP Open, we’re able to build on our library of 3D models to construct new digital worlds at scale and create brand-compliant campaigns that can be adapted to resonate with multiple audiences.”

    Evolution of NVIDIA’s new technologies

    Launched at SIGGRAPH, the annual computer graphics conference, WPP will be the first company to test and utilise the new NVIDIA NIM microservices for OpenUSD.

    The company is also collaborating with Shutterstock to accelerate the building of 3D worlds that feature brand-compliant products, with 3D generative AI powered by NVIDIA NIM microservices.

    As part of the collaboration announced last year, WPP has worked closely with NVIDIA to develop AI innovations that can be applied to marketing and production, and deployed in client campaigns.

    In particular, WPP’s Creative Technology Apprentices – a cohort of next-generation technology creatives trained in-house by WPP and its production company Hogarth – have been integral to the testing and evolution of NVIDIA’s new technologies.

    Source: © Scaliger 123rf &quot;AI will be fundamental for our business and we are embracing the opportunities that it presents, putting it at the heart of our operations and our work for clients,&quot; says Mark Read, CEO WPP.
    AI fundamental to WPP business, says WPP CEO, Mark Read

    22 Feb 2024

    Building 3d worlds

    Rev Lebaredian, vice president, Omniverse and Simulation Technology at NVIDIA, says, “By adopting NVIDIA’s new USD Search and USD Code NIM microservices, WPP’s creative teams can create significantly more diverse, high-fidelity and physically accurate 3D virtual environments and deliver more innovative and effective marketing content to clients.”

    NVIDIA’s new USD Search NIM and USD Code NIM microservices allow creative teams to build on WPP visual content already in existence, or search for 3D objects from a Shutterstock library of nearly 1.3 million 3D assets.

    The USD Search NIM microservice is used to explore the visual archive, while the USD Code NIM microservice helps build a virtual environment object by object, move items around on command, and assemble objects into scenes.

    WPP’s creative teams are able to reduce multiple layers of the production process, enabling 3D worlds to be built at scale and to be adapted to create culturally relevant or audience-specific campaigns that can be used in local markets.

    The new generative AI 3D tools are available to WPP’s thousands of production experts around the world through the recently launched Production Studio housed on the company’s intelligent marketing operating system WPP Open, or through custom solutions for individual clients.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, WPP, Ford, creative agency, The Coca-Cola Company, artificial intelligence, Nvidia, AI, Stephan Pretorius
