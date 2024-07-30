ICT Mobile & Apps
    Uber responds to vehicle policy backlash

    Lindsey Schutters
    30 Jul 2024
    Uber says that recent media coverage has caused confusion regarding its vehicle age policy in South Africa that has been in effect since 2022. “There is no expectation that drivers replace their vehicle on the Uber platform every three years,” explains Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications for Uber South Africa in an audio response shared with Bizcommunity. The policy applies only to new drivers signing up on the platform.
    Source: Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

    “It is a requirement for new drivers signing up to the platform for the very first time to have a vehicle that is not older than three years,” she adds.

    “However, that vehicle can operate on our platform for up to eight years, in line with international standards.”

    The general skittishness around Uber policy updates is understandable, though, given that the website clearly states that:

    Uber reserves the right to update the eligibility criteria of vehicles as they relate to different products at any time, in its sole discretion and without prior notice

    Balancing safety and quality

    Uber claims that this policy aims to balance safety, vehicle quality, and driver flexibility.

    Newer vehicles are generally equipped with the latest safety features, contributing to a safer ride for both riders and drivers.

    It is also in line with the company’s customer experience ambitions, saying that riders expect a clean and comfortable riding experience.

    ’Safety is top priority’

    “Safety is a top priority at Uber,” says Jaganyi. “We have a number of processes in place to help contribute to everyone’s safety, and vehicle age plays a role in that.”

    “This guideline not only helps contribute to the safety of both riders and drivers, but also to the quality of the vehicles available on the platform,” she concludes.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

