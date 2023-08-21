2024 Cravings Report: Here's what South Africans are ordering on Uber Eats

Related
22 Sep 2023
South Africans are embracing the ease and efficiency of food and grocery delivery like never before. And behind every order lie the dedicated delivery drivers, ensuring that food and essentials reach customers swiftly.
Whether it’s a late-night meal, a last-minute ingredient, or a full grocery haul, customers are seizing the convenience at their fingertips offered by Uber Eats with vigor.
Here are some of the most interesting trends and unconventional eating habits uncovered by the report:
“Our continued commitment to making it easy for you to get whatever you’re craving is reflected in the growing demand for food and grocery delivery. Meanwhile the insights from the Cravings Report provide a compelling look at our shared love for food, convenience and dining trends. From midnight snackers to guilty pleasures, we look forward to bringing even more delicious moments to the table for years to come,” says Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications at Uber Eats South Africa.