    All the 2024 Galliova Award winners

    21 Oct 2024
    21 Oct 2024
    The Galliova Awards celebrated its 35th anniversary by honouring top contributors in food and health writing.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Sponsored by the Egg and Broiler Producers of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA), the awards recognised writers, stylists, and digital content creators who promote South African food culture, with a focus on eggs and chicken.

    The key awards were as follows:

    • Food Writer of the Year: Christi Nortier, with Arina du Plessis as the runner-up.
    • Food Stylist of the Year: Herman Lensing, followed by Johané Neilson.
    • Health Writer of the Year: Lydia van der Merwe, with Glynis Horning as runner-up.
    • Egg Champion: Vickie de Beer, with Arina du Plessis in second place.
    • Chicken Champion: Johané Neilson, with Herman Lensing in second place.
    • Digital Content Creator of the Year: Sam Linsell, with Georgia East as runner-up.
    • Egg Hero: Sinoyolo Sifo, with Sam Linsell in second place.
    • Galliova Champion: Sam Linsell, honored for overall excellence in promoting both South African eggs and chicken, as well as food culture and styling.

    This year’s judges were Marco Torsius, Jake Mokwene, Prof. Marthinette Stretch, Dr. Monique Piderit, Zola Nene, Barbara Joubert and Margie Els-Burger.

    The awards were hosted by celebrity chef Jenny Morris, with a theme of jade and emerald, symbolizing new beginnings. The event also paid tribute to late judges Peter Veldsman, Dorah Sitole, and Lesego Semenya, acknowledging their contributions to the awards' legacy.

    The Galliova Awards, held annually after World Egg Day, continue to recognise outstanding contributions to local food and health media, promoting the richness of South African poultry products.

    Let's do Biz