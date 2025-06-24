Marketing & Media Advertising
    Epica Awards' early bird submissions now open

    The Epica Awards — the only global creative competition judged by journalists — are officially open for entries, with early bird submissions accepted until 31 August. Kicking off the 2025 season, Epica has announced leading creativity consultant Claire Bridges, founder of Now Go Create, as this year’s Jury President.
    2 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Creative powers

    Bridges is an author, podcaster and a former course leader of the Cannes Lions MBA. She was also one of the first female creative directors in the PR industry.

    She founded Now Go Create to provide consultancy, advice and training that help individuals and organisations develop their creative powers. Its clients include Netflix, Disney, Pret A Manger and the UN.

    Alongside her consultancy work, she hosts the Now Go Create podcast, interviewing leading creative thinkers and sharing practical tools. She is also the author of the book In Your Creative Element, a formula for creative success in business.

    Her background is in corporate and consumer PR. At Cohn & Wolfe she was creative and insight director, one of the first female creative directors in the PR industry.

    Stand out

    She also has prior experience in the awards field: she has served on the Cannes PR Jury and the Eurobest Young Lions jury, and was a course leader for the Cannes Lions Creative MBA.

    Commenting on the Epica Awards, she said: “Journalists have to be able to spot what stands out, what’s making headlines, what’s going to connect culturally. Does it tell a compelling story? And is it relevant beyond the world of advertising? They bring a broader and potentially more objective lens to judging creative work. Unlike those embedded in the industry, they’re less likely to be influenced by internal politics, rivalries, or prevailing trends.”

    Entries are open until 11 October. The early bird period, with no company registration fee, runs until 31 August. An online ceremony will be held on 12 December.

