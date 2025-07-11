MullenLowe South Africa helps Lego South Africa hit 100,000 followers on Instagram

In that time, the agency has helped cultivate a thriving community of fans, creators, collectors, and everyday builders. Toward the end of June, that work reached an exciting milestone: 100,000 followers on the Lego South Africa Instagram page.

While follower count is often considered a vanity metric, this number reflects more than just growth, it represents a highly engaged, passionate community. Over the past five years (April 2020 to June 2025), the page has seen:

1.3 million+ engagements



107,000 saves



29,000 comments



Over 21 million organic impressions



More than 310 million paid impressions



11 million video views

This success is thanks to a strategy built around local relevance, curated global content, and fan-generated creativity. From proudly South African attitude and humour to inspiring global builds, the content mix has been designed to reflect the Lego spirit of play, imagination, and storytelling.

“We knew from day one that we needed to build a local Lego world that fans could feel part of,” says Sarah Dexter, CEO of MullenLowe South Africa. “Reaching 100,000 followers is a huge milestone, but what really matters to us is the quality of engagement, the creativity of the community, and the trust we’ve built with the brand.”

With strong creative partnerships, a client open to innovation, and a clear understanding of the Lego audience, MullenLowe South Africa has helped turn the page into a vibrant space where local fans feel seen, celebrated, and inspired.



