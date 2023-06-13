Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Invibes AdvertisingStudent VillageHOT 102.7FMMullen Lowe South AfricaBroad MediaThe Hardy BoyseatbigfishAdvertising Media ForumDelta Victor BravoOrnicoThe BarStoneMediaHeads 360DMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


MullenLowe wins Panarottis account following 5-way pitch

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: Mullen Lowe South Africa
MullenLowe SA has won the Spur Group's Panarottis account following a five-way pitch.
MullenLowe wins Panarottis account following 5-way pitch

Panarottis Pizza Pasta was founded by Spur Corporation in December 1990. With a focus on big on family, big on pizza, it has become a household name with an ever growing popularity. MullenLowe SA will be responsible for strategy and campaign ideation across relevant and impactful channels including TV, radio, OOH, instore and digital.

MullenLowe SA’s executive creative officer, Kirk Gainsford comments: “The chemistry between the MullenLowe SA team and the Panarottis team is palpable. We presented great work during the pitch process, and this, coupled to the chemistry in the room, led to the win. Panarottis is an iconic South African brand, which is part of the iconic Spur Group, and Panarottis pizzas are amazing! I’m excited about doing really great, interesting retail work, where the work actually makes a difference immediately to stores. Our team has the smarts to deliver really interesting, fun campaigns so that people notice and act on them.”

Sarah Dexter, CEO of MullenLowe SA, adds: “Panarottis is a great iconic brand, and the energy, intelligence and enthusiasm of the brand’s team and their openness to fresh thinking makes our working relationship brilliant and inspiring. We have huge amounts of experience in food and retail and look forward to bringing impactful ideas to the table.”

Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corporation, says: “MullenLowe has the long track record of delivering impactful and meaningful work. The bold ideas they shared showed us what was possible with our brands. We really wanted a partner that would support our agenda and inspire with courageous creative. For us that is MulllenLowe.”

NextOptions
Mullen Lowe South Africa
We are a creatively driven integrated marketing communications network with a strong entrepreneurial heritage and challenger mentality. We use creativity to get our clients' brands an unfair share of attention.
Read more: Kirk Gainsford, Panarottis, Spur Corporation, Sarah Dexter, Vuyo Henda, MullenLowe SA



Related

MullenLowe partners with Sasko to launch new campaign celebrating the people behind the brand
Mullen Lowe South AfricaMullenLowe partners with Sasko to launch new campaign celebrating the people behind the brand22 Mar 2023
Source: Spur Corporation
Spur ramps up restaurant rollout on back of strong revenue growth27 Feb 2023
Spur group launches RocoMamas Drive Thru format
Spur group launches RocoMamas Drive Thru format4 Jul 2022
#Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer
#Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer25 May 2022
Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company
Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company11 May 2022
MullenLowe SA promotes simple life with topical Weet-Bix campaign
Mullen Lowe South AfricaMullenLowe SA promotes simple life with topical Weet-Bix campaign14 Apr 2022
SA's most plant-based friendly fast food chains ranked
SA's most plant-based friendly fast food chains ranked5 Apr 2022
MullenLowe speaks directly to perpetrator in powerful 'Dear Abuser' campaign
Mullen Lowe South AfricaMullenLowe speaks directly to perpetrator in powerful 'Dear Abuser' campaign28 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz