MullenLowe wins Panarottis account following 5-way pitch

MullenLowe SA has won the Spur Group's Panarottis account following a five-way pitch.

Panarottis Pizza Pasta was founded by Spur Corporation in December 1990. With a focus on big on family, big on pizza, it has become a household name with an ever growing popularity. MullenLowe SA will be responsible for strategy and campaign ideation across relevant and impactful channels including TV, radio, OOH, instore and digital.

MullenLowe SA’s executive creative officer, Kirk Gainsford comments: “The chemistry between the MullenLowe SA team and the Panarottis team is palpable. We presented great work during the pitch process, and this, coupled to the chemistry in the room, led to the win. Panarottis is an iconic South African brand, which is part of the iconic Spur Group, and Panarottis pizzas are amazing! I’m excited about doing really great, interesting retail work, where the work actually makes a difference immediately to stores. Our team has the smarts to deliver really interesting, fun campaigns so that people notice and act on them.”

Sarah Dexter, CEO of MullenLowe SA, adds: “Panarottis is a great iconic brand, and the energy, intelligence and enthusiasm of the brand’s team and their openness to fresh thinking makes our working relationship brilliant and inspiring. We have huge amounts of experience in food and retail and look forward to bringing impactful ideas to the table.”

Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corporation, says: “MullenLowe has the long track record of delivering impactful and meaningful work. The bold ideas they shared showed us what was possible with our brands. We really wanted a partner that would support our agenda and inspire with courageous creative. For us that is MulllenLowe.”



