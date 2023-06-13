Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Invibes AdvertisingStudent VillageHOT 102.7FMMullen Lowe South AfricaBroad MediaThe Hardy BoyseatbigfishAdvertising Media ForumDelta Victor BravoOrnicoThe BarStoneMediaHeads 360DMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Think Tomorrow Skills Exchange 2023: Come network, learn and pay it forward

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: Think Leverage
Think Tomorrow Skills Exchange, a unique training initiative launched by marketing consultancy Think Leverage, invites all marketing new comers, seasoned marketers, entrepreneurs and NPOs to join our interactive training sessions taking place 1 July - 12 August 2023 at Oaklands Inn Conference Centre in Randburg.
Think Tomorrow Skills Exchange 2023: Come network, learn and pay it forward

  • Special interest training sessions facilitated by experts: Attendees will be immersed in interactive training sessions delivered by 2 to 3 industry experts who will "tag-team" to provide a balanced and holistic perspective on the topic. This thought-provoking exchange of ideas and diverse insights will provide you with fresh insights and practical tools.

  • Networking opportunities: During each training session there will be “Speed-dating” styled networking between intervals so attendees have the opportunity to connect with fellow participants whose passions and purpose align with theirs. Attendees will walk away with at least 3 new connections and build valuable relationships that can open doors to exciting collaborations and career advancements.

  • Pay it forward to education Africa: To attend the sessions each participant is asked to donate R250 directly to the NPO, Education Africa's account in order to sign up for a workshop session. This contribution not only grants access to the workshop of their choice but also rewards participants with an 18 A Tax Certificate. The donations will support Education Africa's fundraising initiatives, particularly in the area of their implementation of marketing their Early Childhood Development projects, in which they train the trainer.

"With Think Tomorrow we are on a journey to earn the freedom to build what we love, in a way that makes a real difference. We want to contribute towards the development of independently owned businesses, future industry talent and entrepreneurs, while supporting NPOs like Education Africa. Contributing through training, funding and facilitating networking opportunities to enable everyone to help to build our tomorrow," Madelaine Keyser, co-founder of Think Tomorrow and head of strategy at Think Leverage.

The training sessions you can look forward to:

1 July - Marketing Newcomers get the right foot in the door (marketing students/new rising stars)
8 July - Crack unconventional insights and marketing tactics (strategists, seasoned marketers)
15 July - Building and thriving in a high-performance culture (entrepreneurs, high achievers, executives)
29 July - Build your own brand and business (entrepreneurs, NPOs, executives)
5 August - Women Know your Worth (women executives and entrepreneurs)
12 August - The Basics of Digital Marketing (strategists, entrepreneurs, NPOs)

Limited spots are available, so please reserve your seat as soon as possible by contacting az.oc.egarevelkniht@nybor.
Visit https://bit.ly/3C8itmq for the workshop series’ full programme.



NextOptions



News

More industry news
Let's do Biz