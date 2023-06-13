Think Tomorrow Skills Exchange 2023: Come network, learn and pay it forward

Think Tomorrow Skills Exchange, a unique training initiative launched by marketing consultancy Think Leverage, invites all marketing new comers, seasoned marketers, entrepreneurs and NPOs to join our interactive training sessions taking place 1 July - 12 August 2023 at Oaklands Inn Conference Centre in Randburg.

Special interest training sessions facilitated by experts: Attendees will be immersed in interactive training sessions delivered by 2 to 3 industry experts who will "tag-team" to provide a balanced and holistic perspective on the topic. This thought-provoking exchange of ideas and diverse insights will provide you with fresh insights and practical tools.

Attendees will be immersed in interactive training sessions delivered by 2 to 3 industry experts who will "tag-team" to provide a balanced and holistic perspective on the topic. This thought-provoking exchange of ideas and diverse insights will provide you with fresh insights and practical tools. Networking opportunities: During each training session there will be “Speed-dating” styled networking between intervals so attendees have the opportunity to connect with fellow participants whose passions and purpose align with theirs. Attendees will walk away with at least 3 new connections and build valuable relationships that can open doors to exciting collaborations and career advancements.

During each training session there will be “Speed-dating” styled networking between intervals so attendees have the opportunity to connect with fellow participants whose passions and purpose align with theirs. Attendees will walk away with at least 3 new connections and build valuable relationships that can open doors to exciting collaborations and career advancements. Pay it forward to education Africa: To attend the sessions each participant is asked to donate R250 directly to the NPO, Education Africa's account in order to sign up for a workshop session. This contribution not only grants access to the workshop of their choice but also rewards participants with an 18 A Tax Certificate. The donations will support Education Africa's fundraising initiatives, particularly in the area of their implementation of marketing their Early Childhood Development projects, in which they train the trainer.

"With Think Tomorrow we are on a journey to earn the freedom to build what we love, in a way that makes a real difference. We want to contribute towards the development of independently owned businesses, future industry talent and entrepreneurs, while supporting NPOs like Education Africa. Contributing through training, funding and facilitating networking opportunities to enable everyone to help to build our tomorrow," Madelaine Keyser, co-founder of Think Tomorrow and head of strategy at Think Leverage.

The training sessions you can look forward to:

1 July - Marketing Newcomers get the right foot in the door (marketing students/new rising stars)

8 July - Crack unconventional insights and marketing tactics (strategists, seasoned marketers)

15 July - Building and thriving in a high-performance culture (entrepreneurs, high achievers, executives)

29 July - Build your own brand and business (entrepreneurs, NPOs, executives)

5 August - Women Know your Worth (women executives and entrepreneurs)

12 August - The Basics of Digital Marketing (strategists, entrepreneurs, NPOs)

Limited spots are available, so please reserve your seat as soon as possible by contacting az.oc.egarevelkniht@nybor.

Visit https://bit.ly/3C8itmq for the workshop series’ full programme.