The surprising revolution of voiceover: How hybrid voiceovers keep brands authentic in new markets

In today’s fast-moving digital world, brands are eager to build on their success and tap into new, growing markets. The challenge? Expanding in a way that stays true to their core identity, while keeping costs as low as possible.

Ruan le Grange, general manager at VoiceArchive Africa

“At first glance, AI might seem like a cost-effective way to break into new markets. But the downside of this ‘quick fix’ is a lack of control, loss of authenticity and ultimately, less connection with your customers,” explains Ruan le Grange, general manager of VoiceArchive Africa.

He goes on to say that human voiceovers, on the other hand, bring the genuine connection that keeps a brand’s identity intact: “That said, when budgets are tight and resources are limited, hybrid voiceover solutions offer a smart alternative. By combining AI’s efficiency with the authentic touch of human voices, companies can maintain brand integrity while delivering a consistent message that truly resonates with their audience."

The intersection of efficiency and human touch

In response to these challenges, VoiceArchive, a local African voiceover agency with global offices, is seeing great success with a fresh approach: hybrid voiceover productions. This method blends the emotional connection of human voices in key markets with the efficiency of AI. It allows companies to enter new markets and test the waters with AI audio in other areas, all while staying true to their brand. “It’s about staying authentic while making it easier for businesses to expand,” says Le Grange.

“African markets, particularly, are on the rise, with a growing demand for cost-effective solutions that still genuinely connect with their audiences. While we’re strong advocates for 100% human voiceovers – already collaborating with top agencies in the commercial space – hybrid voiceovers offer a game-changing approach for other media. This allows companies to preserve their unique and specific voice while benefiting from the efficiency of AI. At VoiceArchive, we’re excited to be part of this growth, equipping our clients with tools that not only elevate their storytelling but also build authentic connections with their customers. This is the future of voiceovers, and we’re proud to be leading the way.” explains Le Grange.

He also emphasises the importance of addressing the legal and ethical issues that arise with the use of synthetic voices. He explains that VoiceArchive’s hybrid audio models are trained on real, consenting human artists from their global database, which already supports over 30 standard languages out of the 150+ that we offer. This ensures that companies remain compliant with voice ownership laws and avoid intellectual property concerns, helping marketing teams prevent potential copyright issues and navigate complex legal challenges.

Boosting local content to go (g)local

By blending human creativity with the smart use of AI where it works best, clients can navigate the complexities of modern storytelling – without being held back by technology. This approach is especially valuable in industries like eLearning, corporate video, and IVR, where the personal touch is key. Many companies currently feel overwhelmed by the buzz around AI, making hybrid projects seem intimidating. That’s why partnering with a trusted voiceover and localisation expert is so valuable to help streamline your voiceover projects and deliver consistent, high-quality results from start to finish.

