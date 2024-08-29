Bielle Bellingham appointed marketing and new business director at Chommies

Bielle Bellingham, a highly respected and progressive creative force, has announced her transition from her role as executive creative director of Decorex Africa and 100% Design Africa to join the innovative brand, Chommies, as marketing and new business director.

Bielle Bellingham. Image supplied

Bellingham, a former decor magazine editor, curator of Littlegig, and renowned cultural instigator, has been a transformative presence in the design sector.

Known for her visionary approach, she has brought about positive change in her recent role at Decorex Africa and 100% Design Africa. Under her leadership, these platforms embraced a bold, audacious, and pioneering vision, setting new standards in design exhibitions across the continent.

With Bellingham’s arrival from October 2024, Chommies is set to embark on an exciting new chapter, further cementing its position in creative innovation and cultural significance.

Renowned for its distinctive handcrafted accessories for both pets and people, Chommies has carved out a unique space in the market by merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design.

The brand is celebrated for its stylish products, its commitment to sustainability, ethical production, and local empowerment.

Founder and chief creative director of Chommies, Nathalie Klijn, commented “as Chommies grows into more of a multi-faceted lifestyle brand that bridges the design and dog community, and celebrates South African craftsmanship of the highest calibre, we are so excited to have Bielle join the business. Her extensive experience together with her passion and fresh forward-thinking approach completely fits with our ethos and vision for the future. We look forward to embarking on new projects and ventures with Bielle that will inevitably be as innovative and pioneering as they are playful and community building.”

Reflecting on her time with Decorex Africa, Bellingham said, "my journey with Decorex Africa has been profoundly rewarding. Collaborating with a talented team to reimagine the future of design exhibitions in Africa has been a true privilege. Together, we’ve challenged conventions and embraced new narratives that resonate with our diverse cultural landscape. I’m now thrilled to bring my passion, curatorial approach, and commitment to cultural innovation to Chommies—a brand that aligns perfectly with my values and dedication to creating meaningful, immersive experiences that push the boundaries of design.”