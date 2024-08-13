Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BrandMappVERVEMullen Lowe South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed & YellowPrimedia BroadcastingKLAMO AgencyBizcommunity.comMDNTVVolpesLoeriesBusiness and Arts South AfricaDomains.co.zaIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Primedia Sport leads with new masterclass featuring Harvard's Professor Anita Elberse

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    Primedia Sport, a dynamic division of Primedia, recently hosted the latest edition of the Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass. This influential event featured Lincoln Filene Professor Anita Elberse from Harvard Business School, renowned for her globally popular Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sport Executive Education programme.
    Primedia Sport leads with new masterclass featuring Harvard's Professor Anita Elberse

    Under the recent leadership of Tobie Badenhorst, the new vice president of Primedia Sport, this masterclass is part of a series designed to establish Primedia as a thought leader in the sports and entertainment industries, sharing innovative insights and strategies to elevate the local market to global standards. Tobie Badenhorst expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We are thrilled to bring these global insights to our local sport and entertainment industry. Our aim is to continually upskill our industry, ensuring that South Africa and the region command a prominent position in the world of sport. With sport and entertainment being among South Africa's most significant exports, we are dedicated to nurturing our exceptional homegrown talent and keeping our industry at the cutting edge."

    The masterclass delved into several insightful case studies, including:

    • Mohamed Salah: Exploring the detailed negotiation dynamics between Salah and Liverpool FC, focusing on the complexities of contract negotiations and performance-based compensation.
    • David Beckham & Inter Miami: Examining strategic decisions around signing Lionel Messi and the implications of major brand partnerships.
    • Nike's Digital Strategy: Analysing the transformative impact of Nike's SNKRS app on sneaker culture and digital marketing strategies.
    • Hamilton: An American Musical: Discussing innovative strategies for launching and marketing a major Broadway production.
    • American Ballet Theatre: Evaluating strategies for talent development and promotion within one of the world's leading ballet companies.
    • Blumhouse Productions: Investigating the unique approach to low-budget, high-return filmmaking that has reshaped Hollywood's business models.

    This masterclass series, which Primedia Sport is actively developing, serves as a key resource for industry professionals, brands, sports federations, and the industry at large. It is a proposition designed for growth, offering partners the opportunity to extract maximum value and leverage their sports investments, sponsorships, and activations.

    The comprehensive services of Primedia Sport include procuring sport content licences, local production, distribution, brand activation, event management, and talent representation. Furthermore, the division is dedicated to producing and packaging innovative sports leagues and competitions for federations and brands. This is complemented by a full 360 marketing solution that leverages Primedia's extensive platforms, including Broadcasting, Outdoor, Retail, and Studios.

    The community is invited to join the ongoing masterclass series at Primedia Place, participating in South Africa's journey to becoming a dominant force in global sports and entertainment.

    For more information, please visit www.primedia.co.za and contact Primedia Sport for further enquiries.

    Read more: Primedia Sport, Anita Elberse
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz