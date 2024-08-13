Primedia Sport leads with new masterclass featuring Harvard's Professor Anita Elberse

Primedia Sport, a dynamic division of Primedia, recently hosted the latest edition of the Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass. This influential event featured Lincoln Filene Professor Anita Elberse from Harvard Business School, renowned for her globally popular Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sport Executive Education programme.

Under the recent leadership of Tobie Badenhorst, the new vice president of Primedia Sport, this masterclass is part of a series designed to establish Primedia as a thought leader in the sports and entertainment industries, sharing innovative insights and strategies to elevate the local market to global standards. Tobie Badenhorst expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We are thrilled to bring these global insights to our local sport and entertainment industry. Our aim is to continually upskill our industry, ensuring that South Africa and the region command a prominent position in the world of sport. With sport and entertainment being among South Africa's most significant exports, we are dedicated to nurturing our exceptional homegrown talent and keeping our industry at the cutting edge."

The masterclass delved into several insightful case studies, including:

Mohamed Salah: Exploring the detailed negotiation dynamics between Salah and Liverpool FC, focusing on the complexities of contract negotiations and performance-based compensation.



David Beckham & Inter Miami: Examining strategic decisions around signing Lionel Messi and the implications of major brand partnerships.



Nike's Digital Strategy: Analysing the transformative impact of Nike's SNKRS app on sneaker culture and digital marketing strategies.



Hamilton: An American Musical: Discussing innovative strategies for launching and marketing a major Broadway production.



American Ballet Theatre: Evaluating strategies for talent development and promotion within one of the world's leading ballet companies.



Blumhouse Productions: Investigating the unique approach to low-budget, high-return filmmaking that has reshaped Hollywood's business models.

This masterclass series, which Primedia Sport is actively developing, serves as a key resource for industry professionals, brands, sports federations, and the industry at large. It is a proposition designed for growth, offering partners the opportunity to extract maximum value and leverage their sports investments, sponsorships, and activations.

The comprehensive services of Primedia Sport include procuring sport content licences, local production, distribution, brand activation, event management, and talent representation. Furthermore, the division is dedicated to producing and packaging innovative sports leagues and competitions for federations and brands. This is complemented by a full 360 marketing solution that leverages Primedia's extensive platforms, including Broadcasting, Outdoor, Retail, and Studios.

The community is invited to join the ongoing masterclass series at Primedia Place, participating in South Africa's journey to becoming a dominant force in global sports and entertainment.

