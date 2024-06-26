Primedia hires heavy hitter, Tobie Badenhorst from Nedbank, to head up Primedia Sport

Primedia Group announced that Primedia Sport will be led by Tobie Badenhorst as vice president from July 2024. This initiative reflects Primedia’s commitment to contributing towards the transformation of the sports marketing and management landscape in Southern Africa. Primedia recognises the vital role that sport plays in uniting South Africans and fostering national pride.

Tobie Badenhorst

Primedia Sport will provide a comprehensive suite of services for its advertisers and sponsors who seek opportunities in the sports industry, including brand partnerships and sponsorships, event management and activation, digital content creation for primary distribution to platforms and facilitating thought leadership masterclasses for the sport leaders. With this approach to sport, Primedia has no intention of starting a sports channel or distributing sports content itself – its model is of a B2B supplier of compelling content to existing platforms.

Primedia uses a 360-degree approach to sales and sponsorship for its direct clients and advertising agencies by offering consolidated audiences in radio, digital, out-of-home and tv through ‘Stackable Reach’ pioneered by chief commercial officer, Kelvin Storie. Sports media opportunities will be bundled in the same system pioneered by Kelvin.

Tobie Badenhorst brings nearly 20 years of experience in the South African sport industry. He has played key roles in significant sports events, including being a founding member of the FNB Varsity Cup and managing key sponsorships for First National Bank (FNB) such as the FNB Classic Clashes, hospitality for the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. At Nedbank, where he was head of group sponsorships and events, his notable projects include multiple award-winning sponsorships such as the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Nedbank Cup, Nedbank Running Club, Nedbank International Polo, and more recently American Express’s headline sponsorship of Tennis South Africa.

Tobie holds a sport management degree and an honours degree in marketing management from the University of Pretoria, and recently completed a programme at the Harvard Business School in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sport.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust that Jonathan and Primedia have placed in me,” said Tobie Badenhorst. “I look forward to unlocking new revenue opportunities for the company and positioning Primedia Sport as a cooperative new entrant in the market. With our innovative strategies and commitment to excellence, we aim to be helpful to the sports community over time.”

Jonathan Procter expressed his confidence in the investment in Primedia Sport and in Tobie’s appointment, stating, “Sport and the Arts remain under-served in Southern Africa despite the fact that they are some of our most visible exports and unifying collective endeavours. We are pleased to welcome Tobie to the Primedia family. His extensive experience and unwavering dedication to the sports industry along with our ‘first principles thinking and collaborative approach’ will undoubtedly add to Primedia’s culture of fast iteration and innovation, creating compelling content for our clients and audiences. Primedia has recognised the importance of women’s sports and we are committed to supporting and promoting sport at all levels and in particular sports that have been under-served in the past.”

Cecilia Molokwane, president of Netball South Africa, added, “I hope that this initiative will help in empowering women administrators who are passionate but lack relevant qualifications. We look forward to seeing how the initiative will further develop and groom more female CEOs who are competent to challenge their male counterparts, even in traditionally male-dominated sports.”

Robert Marawa, the renowned sports anchor at 947 and owner of Marawa Sports World, added, “The launch of Primedia Sport is a game-changer for South African sports. With Tobie Badenhorst at the helm, we are poised to see a transformation in how sports are marketed and managed in this country. Primedia Sport will not only elevate the profiles of our athletes but also bring communities together, fostering a sense of unity and pride. I am excited to witness and be part of this incredible journey.”

The launch of Primedia Sport comes on the heels of an exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass series hosted by Primedia in Sandton, in collaboration with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse. These masterclasses brought together industry leaders and enthusiasts in exploring the convergence of sports and entertainment, setting the stage for the innovative approach that the division aims to embody.



