Primedia Broadcasting sets the stage for 2025

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    5 Feb 2025
    In a rapidly evolving media landscape, Primedia Broadcasting is positioning itself as a leading commercial driver in the industry, ready to meet the diverse demands of its clientele. As we enter 2025, the company will leverage its extensive portfolio of power brands – including 702, 947, CapeTalk, Kfm 94.5, and EWN – to deliver bespoke advertising solutions for both established enterprises and emerging businesses.
    Reflecting on the transformative shifts of 2024, Primedia Broadcasting understands the necessity of adaptability in a changing environment. The convergence of technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviours has created significant opportunities. This year, the focus will be on harnessing these changes to provide solutions that align with partner needs.

    Tailored solutions for a dynamic market

    The offerings are designed to be accessible and impactful, ensuring that clients of all sizes can engage with powerful media platforms. This comprehensive strategy includes traditional broadcasting, digital platforms, streaming services, event sponsorships, and in-house production capabilities. Such a multifaceted approach enables the delivery of tailored solutions that meet the unique objectives of each client.

    Primedia Broadcasting proudly highlights the strength of its brands in the market. 947 has a 40% penetration within its footprint and features the largest commercial breakfast show in South Africa, attracting substantial audiences each morning. 702 is the leading talk radio station, consistently ranking number one among its competitors. In the Western Cape, Kfm 94.5 holds the top position in penetration within its footprint at 60%, with listeners spending over three hours on the station, while CapeTalk leads as the foremost talk station in the region, with audiences tuning in for more than three hours.

    These metrics underscore the commitment to delivering engaging content that resonates with listeners. The above doesn’t take into consideration an ever-growing streaming audience that has the freedom to access content whenever it suits them.

    In 2025, excitement surrounds the continued success of our two digital platforms Primedia Plus, a dedicated platform enhancing client engagement and providing valuable resources for effective audience connection and EWN. Additionally, new initiatives such as Radio to Road 2.0 and the forthcoming Guaranteed Audience Trading offering will empower partners in navigating the complexities of modern advertising.

    Strengthening the team

    To enhance capabilities, two new members have joined the leadership team: Mark Prior, omnichannel digital manager, and Mali Motsumi-Garrido, Johannesburg agency sales manager. Their extensive experience and fresh perspectives will be invaluable as the company continues to adapt to the evolving needs of clients. Mark's expertise in digital strategy and Mali's strong agency relationships will improve the delivery of integrated advertising solutions that drive results.

    A leadership team with depth and vision

    The strength of Primedia Broadcasting lies in its leadership team, characterised by extensive industry knowledge. Alongside Mark and Mali, key leaders include:

    • Omesh Authar – general manager, coastal sales
    • Mpumi Mnisi – Johannesburg direct sales manager
    • Tsatsi Rankapole – head of public sector
    • Lorin Fiandeiro – commercial operations manager
    • Tholakele Mdluli – trade marketing manager
    • Kelvin Storie – chief commercial officer

    This leadership group is dedicated to fostering robust connections within the industry, ensuring partners receive reliable insights through the Primedia Footprints panel. This initiative, now in its second year, will continue to provide quarterly updates on audience trends and listenership patterns, reinforcing a commitment to transparency and data-driven decision-making.

    A vision for the future

    Kelvin Storie, chief commercial officer, emphasised the importance of this strategic direction: “As we embark on 2025, the focus is on collaboration and tailored solutions. With the addition of Mark and Mali to the team, the company is better positioned to meet the diverse needs of clients. This commitment to bespoke services will empower partners to thrive in a competitive landscape.”

    Embracing growth and collaboration

    As this new chapter unfolds, Primedia Broadcasting is focused on enhancing collaboration with advertisers, agencies – both traditional and digital – and direct clients. In a landscape where human connections are increasingly vital, every interaction will be meaningful and aligned with partners’ strategic goals.

    The vision for 2025 includes identifying and capitalising on growth opportunities through emerging markets and data-driven strategies. By fostering collaborative ventures, the aim is to empower clients to excel in a competitive environment.

    A call to engage

    As we look ahead to 2025, industry stakeholders are invited to engage with Primedia Broadcasting in shaping the future of advertising. Together, navigating the complexities of the media landscape will foster creativity and drive success.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
