    Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst

    Issued by eatbigfish
    5 Feb 2025
    Delta Victor Bravo (who represent eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst, following her successful internship with the company.
    With a strong academic background in strategic management and a keen analytical mindset, Sinovuyo brings fresh thinking and a passion for uncovering data-driven insights that support strategy development and business decision-making. She is particularly focused on exploring emerging trends that impact businesses and brands.

    Sinovuyo holds a BCom Honours in Strategic Management from the University of Johannesburg. Her appointment reflects Delta Victor Bravo’s commitment to fostering young talent and investing in the next generation of strategic thinkers. For more information, visit www.deltavictorbravo.com

    eatbigfish
    We're obsessed with challenger brands. They shake things up. They change the rules. They get famous. And they do it with passion and smarts, not big budgets or easy answers.
    Let's do Biz