Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Jobs
- Google Paid Media Specialist Johannesburg
- Medium Weight Graphic Designer Durban
- Creative Artworker Cape Town
- Senior Designer Cape Town
- Mid-level Designer Cape Town
- Creative Director Johannesburg
- HR Manager Stellenbosch
- Junior Designer Cape Town
- Traffic Manager Johannesburg
- Senior Graphic Designer Cape Town
Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst
Delta Victor Bravo (who represent eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst, following her successful internship with the company.
With a strong academic background in strategic management and a keen analytical mindset, Sinovuyo brings fresh thinking and a passion for uncovering data-driven insights that support strategy development and business decision-making. She is particularly focused on exploring emerging trends that impact businesses and brands.
Sinovuyo holds a BCom Honours in Strategic Management from the University of Johannesburg. Her appointment reflects Delta Victor Bravo’s commitment to fostering young talent and investing in the next generation of strategic thinkers. For more information, visit www.deltavictorbravo.com
We're obsessed with challenger brands. They shake things up. They change the rules. They get famous. And they do it with passion and smarts, not big budgets or easy answers.
- Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst05 Feb 12:02
- Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sharon Keith as non-executive director and chief coach22 Jan 14:23
- What does it take to stand out in a noisy but bland world?19 Nov 11:11
- Human truths, monsters and tribes: Thinking differently about inputs17 Sep 11:42
- Breaking free from "can’t because" thinking22 Aug 12:56