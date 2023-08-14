Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst

Delta Victor Bravo (who represent eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst, following her successful internship with the company.

With a strong academic background in strategic management and a keen analytical mindset, Sinovuyo brings fresh thinking and a passion for uncovering data-driven insights that support strategy development and business decision-making. She is particularly focused on exploring emerging trends that impact businesses and brands.

Sinovuyo holds a BCom Honours in Strategic Management from the University of Johannesburg. Her appointment reflects Delta Victor Bravo’s commitment to fostering young talent and investing in the next generation of strategic thinkers. For more information, visit www.deltavictorbravo.com



