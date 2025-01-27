BizTrends: Ann Nurock – It’s time to embrace the transformative power of emotion

It is evident from various trend predictions that 2025 is poised to be a significant year of transformation for both agencies and marketers. While I won’t delve into the discussions surrounding AI, hyper-personalisation, inclusion, and sustainability—each of which holds considerable importance, as these trends are indeed real and pertinent. However, amidst this technological fervour, marketers must remain steadfast in their commitment to brand-building.

Ann Nurock, Cannes forecaster says it is time for brands to move beyond performance marketing to embrace the transformative power of emotion (Image supplied)

Over the past two decades, social media has revolutionised our methods of communication, shifting the focus from brand-building to performance marketing, which prioritises short-term gains.

While performance marketing is essential, it should not come at the expense of brand-building.

This concern was vividly highlighted at last year’s Cannes Lions, where Jon Evans of System One and Adam Morgan of eatbigfish presented some striking statistics.

Among 160,000 ads they tested 50% evoked no emotional response whatsoever. As they pointed out, this is troubling because “emotional ads work—what we feel influences our actions and purchases”.

Furthermore, Adam Morgan stated that emotionally engaging advertisements are significantly more likely to drive profits compared to uninspiring, non-emotional ones.

Notably, dull campaigns require extraordinary financial investment to achieve outcomes that emotional, creative ads can accomplish.

In the UK, this translates to an additional £10m per brand.

Salesmanship and showmanship

This topic was further expanded upon by Sir John Hegarty and Orlando Wood of System One, who emphasised that our advertising focus has shifted too much toward salesmanship—i.e., “I want a sale now”—rather than showmanship.

Salesmanship advertising is important, but it starts and ends with the product and a sale.

Showmanship, on the other hand, involves actors, drama, and dialogue. It builds the memory bank and creates brand preference.

Tyrona Heath of the B2B Institute at LinkedIn stated that when people think of brands, they search their memory before turning to Google or AI.

So, unless we dedicate time to building our memory bank, we risk being left with brands that don’t create lasting memories or emotions.

A focus on branding building and emotional connections

Some South African brands that have focused heavily on brand building and emotional connections include:

Castle Lager’s campaigns celebrate unity and national pride, positioning the brand as a symbol of togetherness through shared cultural moments.

Volkswagen has built strong emotional bonds with South Africans through authentic campaigns, emphasising reliability and connection.

Nedbank uses emotional advertising to align with its tagline, "See Money Differently," focusing on purpose-driven campaigns highlighting social and economic impact.

This is corroborated by the VML Intelligence Report which states that two-thirds of consumers worldwide desire brands to evoke strong emotional responses.

In an era of burnout, disconnection, and emotional fatigue, 77% of individuals state they “just want to feel something, to feel alive.”

It is time for brands to move beyond performance marketing and embrace the transformative power of emotion.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.