The Future 100: 2025 - A year of challenge and opportunity for brands

VML’s The Future 100 report says that, looking ahead, 2025 will be a year of both immense challenge and opportunity for brands in South Africa.

VML’s 11th annual trends study says looking ahead, 2025 will be a year of both immense challenge and opportunity for brands in South Africa (Image supplied)

“We’re entering a time that promises to be unpredictable, volatile, and full of shifts. In this noise and uncertainty, the brands that will stand out are those that deliver clear, strong narratives – stories that offer relief and reprieve to consumers,” says Parusha Partab, chief strategy officer at VML South Africa.

“The businesses that embrace human connection, creativity, and innovation will have the chance to thrive.

“Those that stay true to their purpose and build real trust with their audiences will be the ones leading the charge, guiding us through the chaos.”

Emma Chiu and Marie Staﬀord, global intelligence directors at VML, who authored the report, says the Report shows a year of possibilities, where new realities are in the making, human potential is being redeﬁned, lifespans are extended, and a new creative economy is emerging thanks to technological advances.

“Trends in The Future 100: 2025 report have commonalities surrounding the changing nature of the concept of reality, prioritising intuition, extending human capabilities, and new approaches to the creative economy that factor in the benefits of technology to make room for more imaginative pursuits,” they say.

The Report analyses trends based on the results of its annual survey across 14 markets globally – including South Africa – and features 100 trends that will impact business and culture in the years ahead.

Report findings include conflicting desires of digital innovation versus analogue pursuits, fear for the future versus hope for society, and simpler living versus out-of-this-world experiences.

SA unemployment and poverty bigger concerns

South Africans face many of the same challenges as the global community.

“Yet we’re also deeply impacted by unique local issues – chief among them unemployment and poverty,” says Partab.

Unemployment and poverty are even bigger concerns for South Africans than for many around the world.

These, says Partab, issues are something we face every day in a very real way.

“Brands that can alleviate these burdens – by offering accessible solutions or simplifying daily life – can foster stronger loyalty and improve brand equity.

Partab cites initiatives like Standard Bank's Fraud Is No Fairytale campaign that demonstrate how brands can creatively address local needs, building trust while making a tangible impact.

“With scams becoming more sophisticated, especially with the rise of AI-driven fraud, Standard Bank took a fresh approach to raise awareness.

“They reimagined familiar fairytales to make the topic of fraud feel relevant and engaging for adults, showing how brands can address tough issues in a way that really connects with people.”

What’s stressing us out

Globally, people cite the cost of living, violence and crime, and war and unrest as the top three concerns facing society today, pointing to stress as a major challenge to human well-being.

Unsurprisingly, violence and crime and the cost of living featured prominently for South Africans, too.

Unemployment was the biggest concern, however, with 74% of local respondents naming this factor among the five most pressing issues facing society.

Unemployment also topped the list of responsibilities that South African respondents believe companies hold, followed by cost of living and poverty.

Prioritising wellbeing

Last year’s desire for deceleration has evolved into a more proactive quest for self-knowledge, discovery and new lifestyle choices.

Globally, consumers are prioritising spending on health and wellbeing to find some balance.

A third of South African respondents are spending more on their health and wellbeing, while only 15% report cutting back in this area. In a world that seems out of control, looking after oneself can feel tangible and manageable.

South African respondents long for a simpler existence.

An amazing 95% agreed (70% strongly) that they wish life could be simpler sometimes.

This is well above the 87% of global respondents, of which only 44% agreed strongly.

Generationally, Millennial respondents are the generation most craving simplicity (73%), followed by Gen Z at 69%.

Gen X and Boomer respondents were not far behind though, at 65% and 61% respectively.

”Actively looking to buy or own less stuff”

Meanwhile, nearly 70% of respondents globally and two-thirds of South African respondents indicated that they are “actively looking to buy or own less stuff” – a particularly resonant sentiment following the frenzy of the holidays – presenting brands with a challenge to adapt to the budget-conscious yet purposeful consumer.

Cutting back on alcohol

When it comes to alcohol, 49% of South African respondents indicated they are cutting back on spending either somewhat or greatly.

New realities

More than just escapism, society is actively shaping new realities.

67% of Gen Z respondents, 65% of Millennial respondents, and 71% of Gen X respondents say they like the idea of escaping to a different reality using technology (Reality shift, 1), reflecting a desire for agency and optimism in a chaotic world.

Comfort in discomfort

Amid political turbulence and climate breakdown, respondents globally are seeking comfort in discomfort, leaning into dark stories and experiences that offer a form of catharsis and a coping mechanism (Dark matter, 5).

South African respondents are looking for positive experiences, including personal growth (64%), peace (58%), love (51%), and fun & laughter (46%).

Solitude, meanwhile, is off the menu for both global and South African respondents across all generational groups.

Connecting on our own terms

Globally, respondents across all generations, and especially Gen Z, are embracing the notion of solo travel for self-discovery (Destination solitude, 22) and contrasting trends such as Social saunas (82) and Agrihoods (47), which offer a newfound sense of community and belonging through shared interests and values.

By choosing Otherhood (9) over motherhood, which has long been seen as central to female identity, women and nonbinary people are embracing alternative ways to create meaningful connections and build supportive networks without children.

Instead, they are finding fulfilment in strong friendships, chosen families, and platonic partnerships.

Ninety percent of South Africans surveyed agree (67% strongly) that choosing not to have children should be respected as a life choice.

Everyone born today is born a creator

The democratisation of creativity, fuelled by AI, is ushering in a new generation of creators.

While 76% of those surveyed believe technology will never fully replace human creativity (Made by humans, 39), AI tools are enabling wider access to creative expression.

The explosion of user-generated content triggers a new Curator economy (13) where tastemakers and influencers guide followers through a digital deluge, sifting the bland from the brilliant.

About the Future 100 Survey

VML’s 2025 edition of “The Future 100” fielded an original survey of 13 961 people across 14 markets (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, Japan, Mexico, Thailand, South Africa, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the US).

In addition to the macro trends listed above, the report focuses on 10 sectors: Culture, Tech, Travel and Hospitality, Brands and Marketing, Food and Drink, Beauty, Retail, Luxury, Health and Wellness, and Innovation.

Download the full Future 100 trends report here.