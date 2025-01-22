Marketing & Media Marketing
    Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sharon Keith as non-executive director and chief coach

    Issued by eatbigfish
    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    Delta Victor Bravo is proud to announce the appointment of Sharon Keith as non-executive director and chief coach as of 1 January 2025.
    Sharon Keith
    Sharon Keith

    Sharon is an accomplished marketer and joins Delta Victor Bravo at a pivotal time as the company focuses on expanding the eatbigfish brand across the African continent. Her appointment reinforces the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its leadership resources to drive growth and innovation.

    David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: "Sharon brings invaluable experience to her non-executive board role and will play a key part in mentoring our leadership team, sharpening technical skills, and contributing to strategic business planning and commercial growth. Her involvement in selective client engagements and advisory work related to the employer value proposition will be instrumental in our continued success."

    Sharon recently retired from her position as marketing director of Heineken Beverages and has had a stellar career leading marketing teams and brands at The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, Unilever, The Standard Bank of SA, and her own consultancy, Keith Strategy.

    On her new role, Sharon Keith said: "I’m excited to join Delta Victor Bravo and contribute to the growth of the eatbigfish brand in Africa. The opportunity to work with such a dynamic team, while mentoring and supporting them, is incredibly exciting. The Challenger Mindset has always resonated with me, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock its full potential."

    Diageo, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, David Blyth, Sharon Keith, Heineken Beverages
    eatbigfish
    We're obsessed with challenger brands. They shake things up. They change the rules. They get famous. And they do it with passion and smarts, not big budgets or easy answers.
    Let's do Biz