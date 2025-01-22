Podcasts
Big 2025 on the way for Smart Money

Issued by Broad Media
22 Jan 2025
22 Jan 2025
Smart Money is preparing for a bumper 2025, with new episodes of the popular podcast on the way.
Big 2025 on the way for Smart Money

Smart Money with Alishia Seckam had an awesome 2024 - and 2025 is poised to be an even bigger year.

South Africa's leading finance and investment podcast saw impressive growth last year.

According to Spotify Wrapped, it grew its listenership by 58% and achieved 71% more streams than the previous year.

It also surpassed 1.5 million views across its YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo accounts.

This is a huge milestone that emphasises the important role Smart Money plays in South Africa's finance and investment industries.

Get featured in 2025

Smart Money is preparing for an even bigger 2025, with new episodes of the popular podcast on the way in the coming months.

Our marketing team is ready to help you get your executives and thought leaders featured on these new Smart Money episodes in 2025.

Our team will manage the entire process on your behalf, including setting up the interview time and date, producing and editing the interview, and promoting it across Daily Investor, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

You will also receive the interview video file to repost on your website and social media pages.

Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
