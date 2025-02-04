Subscribe & Follow
NBA Life returns to SABC 2 with new hosts, co-producers and a bold new look!
Meet the hosts
Norman Mpumelelo Nhlapo
A rising star in the entertainment industry, Norman Mpumelelo Nhlapo brings a passion for uplifting communities through music, storytelling, and public speaking. At just 27 years old, his dynamic presence and commitment to authenticity will connect with audiences, offering a fresh and engaging perspective on NBA Life.
Khanya 'Kyeezi' Siyengo
A seasoned broadcaster, DJ, and urban culture curator, Kyeezi is no stranger to the entertainment industry, with over 11 years of experience as a radio host, MC, and TV presenter. A former provincial basketball team coach, his deep-rooted love for the game, combined with his vibrant personality, makes him the perfect fit to lead audiences through the culture, fashion, and excitement of the NBA.
A fresh look and feel
This season, NBA Life is set to immerse fans in the fusion of basketball, fashion, music, and lifestyle. The show will feature exciting segments, including:
- Weekly roundup: A look at the biggest NBA stories of the week
- Word on the streets: Exploring basketball’s influence on urban culture
- Guest interviews: Exclusive conversations with key figures in sports and entertainment
- Courtside couture: A deep dive into the intersection of basketball and fashion
With its revamped style and high-energy storytelling, NBA Life continues to celebrate the game while unpacking its broader cultural impact.
Where to watch
Catch NBA Life every Sunday at 1pm CAT on SABC 2, with repeats airing on SABC Sport on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
What they’re saying
“We are excited to bring a fresh Afro-centric vibe to NBA Life this season by introducing the chemistry between Norman and Kyeezi,” said Tobie Badenhorst, VP of Primedia Sport. “Their passion for basketball and unique perspectives will make for an engaging viewing experience that resonates with fans across the Continent.”
“NBA Life is more than just a basketball show – it’s a celebration of the culture surrounding the sport,” added Kornelia Semmelink, media partnership lead at NBA Africa. “With our new hosts, we are set to connect with audiences in an authentic and exciting way.”
Media contact
NBA Africa: Amanda Khumalo, NBA Communications | moc.abn@olamuhka | +27 64 099 4878
Primedia Sport: Lauretta Ngakane | az.oc.aidemirp@NatteruaL | +27 11 506-3060
#NBALife #SABCSport #BasketballCulture
