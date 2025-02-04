Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PenquinNew MediaBizcommunity.comMediamarkKantarBrandfundiKLABroad MediaTradewayMann MadeHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingLocation BankOgilvy South AfricaRed Ribbon CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    NBA Life returns to SABC 2 with new hosts, co-producers and a bold new look!

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    Season 2 of NBA Life is back, bringing fresh energy, dynamic hosts, and a brand-new visual identity to screens across South Africa. The new season, co-produced by Primedia Sport and NBA Africa, premiered on Sunday, 26 January 2025, at 6pm on SABC 2, promising an exciting journey for both die-hard basketball fans and casual viewers alike.
    NBA Life returns to SABC 2 with new hosts, co-producers and a bold new look!

    Meet the hosts

    Norman Mpumelelo Nhlapo

    A rising star in the entertainment industry, Norman Mpumelelo Nhlapo brings a passion for uplifting communities through music, storytelling, and public speaking. At just 27 years old, his dynamic presence and commitment to authenticity will connect with audiences, offering a fresh and engaging perspective on NBA Life.

    Khanya 'Kyeezi' Siyengo

    A seasoned broadcaster, DJ, and urban culture curator, Kyeezi is no stranger to the entertainment industry, with over 11 years of experience as a radio host, MC, and TV presenter. A former provincial basketball team coach, his deep-rooted love for the game, combined with his vibrant personality, makes him the perfect fit to lead audiences through the culture, fashion, and excitement of the NBA.

    A fresh look and feel

    This season, NBA Life is set to immerse fans in the fusion of basketball, fashion, music, and lifestyle. The show will feature exciting segments, including:

    • Weekly roundup: A look at the biggest NBA stories of the week
    • Word on the streets: Exploring basketball’s influence on urban culture
    • Guest interviews: Exclusive conversations with key figures in sports and entertainment
    • Courtside couture: A deep dive into the intersection of basketball and fashion

    With its revamped style and high-energy storytelling, NBA Life continues to celebrate the game while unpacking its broader cultural impact.

    Where to watch

    Catch NBA Life every Sunday at 1pm CAT on SABC 2, with repeats airing on SABC Sport on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

    What they’re saying

    “We are excited to bring a fresh Afro-centric vibe to NBA Life this season by introducing the chemistry between Norman and Kyeezi,” said Tobie Badenhorst, VP of Primedia Sport. “Their passion for basketball and unique perspectives will make for an engaging viewing experience that resonates with fans across the Continent.”

    NBA Life is more than just a basketball show – it’s a celebration of the culture surrounding the sport,” added Kornelia Semmelink, media partnership lead at NBA Africa. “With our new hosts, we are set to connect with audiences in an authentic and exciting way.”

    Media contact

    NBA Africa: Amanda Khumalo, NBA Communications | moc.abn@olamuhka | +27 64 099 4878
    Primedia Sport: Lauretta Ngakane | az.oc.aidemirp@NatteruaL | +27 11 506-3060

    #NBALife #SABCSport #BasketballCulture

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz