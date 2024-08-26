Tlhogi Ngwato | The permacrisis of corporate communications

The question of whether to comment on trending news or remain silent is often the wrong question for communication professionals and organisational leaders to ask.

For businesses operating in dynamic stakeholder environments shaped by politics, socio-economic issues, climate change, and a global population that demands ethical and values-based accountability -staying silent is no longer a viable option and in many cases is a negligent choice.

Reluctance

Across our diverse client base we often see executives reluctant to engage with the media or share their expertise, often due to fears about misrepresentation or the risk of being drawn into controversy. While this may seem like the safer route, this ultimately hinders effective communication in an era defined by polycrisis and escalating reputational risks.

Avoiding media engagement does not create a supportive environment for strategic communications; rather, it results in thousand of rands spent on superficial profiling rather than building meaningful influence.

In high-impact sectors such as health, agriculture, mining, government, and finance, this reluctance can have real consequences, affecting lives, safety, and public trust. In the present day environment, organisations and industries are increasingly exposed to political dynamics, which, by their nature, shape operational environments and stakeholder expectations. Corporate affairs teams play a critical role in ensuring that organisations navigate these complexities by providing accurate information and managing crisis in time of instability.

However, many organisations remain ill-equipped to engage with the socio-political realities that directly impact their businesses and stakeholders. Instead of merely reacting to challenges, corporate leaders must develop a proactive, and informed public engagement strategy, one that not only mitigates risk but also positions them as authoritative voices in the respective sectors and industries.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025 highlights the interconnected risks that are reshaping crisis management and strategic communications today. These escalating challenges demand a fundamental shift in approach for professionals responsible for tackling these increasingly complex realities.

From misinformation, geopolitical uncertainty, climate events and to technological disruption, the changing landscape requires proactive preparation, agility, and a commitment to collaborative solutions. We speak ad nauseum about risk management and crisis aversion, yet we overlook a crucial aspect; that is the role of proactive internal and external communication in curbing misinformation, countering fake news, and preventing mass public hysteria – all of which can carry a significant financial cost. Opinion leadership is not about corporate messaging or publicity; it’s a responsibility.

Don't resist

The real question, then, is how Corporate Affairs teams and agency partners can persuade executives to strategically leverage socio-economic and industry-specific news events, to drive meaningful engagement while balancing the demand from their CEO’s, CFOs, boards, stakeholders, customers and investors for more communication and visibility?

The answer is simple: you don’t survive the wave by resisting it. You ride it with strategy, and purpose. Because effective audience engagement is nuanced and thrives on an adaptable approach. Importantly, it must be embedded in values that have weight and mean something and this is precisely what C-suite executives must understand to fully support the tactical engagements that enhance not only reputation but elevate organisations from mere players to industry titans.

And to this end before the brief for thought leadership and more PR is sent out here’s what everyone in the room should understand, regardless of personal biases and affiliations, politics directly impact operations, workforce dynamics, customer behaviour, and investor confidence:

Executives and communication teams must be acutely aware of political currents across their key markets, aligning these insights with their organisational values, mission, and stakeholder interests. Proactively steering conversations in a way that aligns with business and communications objectives is no longer optional—it is a strategic necessity.

The global news cycle is increasingly dominated by policy shifts with far-reaching consequences for citizens and businesses alike. In this environment, communicators and corporate affairs teams will be judged by their ability to navigate organisations through uncertainty to stabilise stakeholder confidence, and mitigating misinformation.

Newsrooms are scrambling for credible subject matter experts who can provide fresh, authoritative insights. The crisis of misinformation and disinformation is, in part, a result of this shortage. The absence of properly vetted experts has allowed pretenders to position themselves as opinion leaders, undermining media credibility and bringing publications into disrepute.

For organisations, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. By investing in expert-led, well-researched communication strategies, companies can not only safeguard their own narratives but also contribute meaningfully to the broader discourse. Now, more than ever, organisations must re-evaluate your corporate values – and how they align to your strategic imperative. Are they the result of a fluffy process or do they mean something because these will guide you toward determining when and how to engage?

Ask yourself how inclusive your organisation is in information and perspectives that inform decision making. How well does your organisation and team understand the balance of inauthentic and authentic content in any given situation?

How are you viewing the world and adapting to help your organisation thrive in these tricky times?