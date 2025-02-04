BizTrends2025: TBWA\Coastal's Andre Le Roux - Understanding the SA shopper

Very few markets or categories are ever immune to the impact of market forces and the resulting consumer trends. FMCG retail is an exceptionally dynamic category that is significantly more impacted and influenced by these forces and trends. By understanding the trends that drive culture, we believe we can help our clients and their brands gain a fair share of the future.

Andre Le Roux, head of strategy: TBWA\Coastal, talks about trends that drive culture to understand SA shopper (Image supplied)

To understand the bigger trends for 2025, we need to take a bit of time to better understand what is happening with the South African Shopper.

When one looks at the South African Shopper there is one big trend that is going to continue to grow and influence how we need to build retail brands to own more mindshare with shoppers.

This trend is fueled by the following:

South Africa is one of the most heavily promoted markets in the world and, as a result, as a category we have socialised shoppers to shop on promotion. Regardless of where you find yourself on the economic and income ladder, everyone is feeling the impact and pinch of the rising cost of living due to inflationary drivers like increases in travel costs, electricity and the resulting increasing costs of essential consumer goods. With the increasing role of technology and omnichannel retailing in South Africa, retailers are becoming smarter at understanding what shoppers need because of all the data that is being acquired through online retailing channels and loyalty programmes.



The “super switched on deal hunting shopper”

Through offering more promotions to choose from, increased economic pressures and smarter offers more often, we have created a monster I like to refer to as the “super switched on deal hunting shopper”.

A shopper, regardless of income, is becoming better at squeezing every cent of value they can from their shopping budget.

The question is the following: “What are the trends that we can tap into to get more of these shoppers to think about and consider your retail brand as their number one shopping destination?”

Key trends