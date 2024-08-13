Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactRainbow ChickenVolpesEnterprises University of PretoriaaHead Marketing ServicesSappiHeineken BeveragesKLACity Lodge HotelCatchwordseQvestOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTDMCPromiseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sales News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Consumers shop in bulk to beat shrinkflation

    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    South African consumers may be getting less bang for their buck as shrinkflation takes hold, with fewer items in their shopping baskets despite paying the same prices.
    Image by from
    Image by Manfred Richter from Pixabay

    This phenomenon, where prices remain steady, but the quantity or quality of products decreases, has been felt globally. A University of Birmingham Business School found that 70% of British consumers noticed shrinkflation in products like chocolate, chips, biscuits, and snack bars.

    Finding value in a shrinkflation economy

    The impact of shrinkflation on consumer wallets is evident in South Africa with consumers unstable levels of debt, but some retailers are finding ways to offer value to their customers.

    According to Makro's recent research, conducted in July, most customers purchased at least 20 items for a basket of R1,000, with a focus on essential items like snacks, pantry staples, and cleaning supplies.

    From this, the retailer concludes that consumers are shopping for household essentials and snacks in bigger packs, to save on these items overall.

    The baskets in question typically include items such as:

    • Chips and other Savory snacks
    • Biscuits and baked goods
    • Noodles and other pantry staples
    • Dishwashing liquid and cleaning supplies
    • Snack bars and other treats

    Interestingly, this research was conducted over the cold front weekend, which coincided with "Mampara week" - the last week of the month before payday, when shoppers tend to stock up on essentials to make it through to their next salary.

    This highlights another key trend, where customers are seeking value to help them navigate financially challenging times.

    A closer look at the shopping baskets reveals some interesting trends. Many customers are purchasing a mix of essentials like dishwashing liquid, pantry, along with an occasional treat.

    Notably, even when buying bigger-ticket items like an appliance, shoppers often add a snack to their basket.

    "This trend shows that our customers are seeking convenience and value in their shopping experience. They're prioritising essentials, but still making room for an occasional treat for their family and, at Makro, we’re committed to helping them achieve that balance,” says Katherine Madley, vice president of group marketing at Massmart.

    Read more: food prices, Massmart, Makro, shopping habits, grocery shopping, shrinkflation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz