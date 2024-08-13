Appeal dismissed: Woolworths' rBST-Free milk advertising deemed compliant

The Advertising Appeal Committee (AAC) has recently dismissed an appeal lodged by Dr. Tod Collins against the ARB Directorate’s earlier decision. Dr. Collins, an experienced veterinarian and dairy farm owner, had challenged Woolworths' advertising claim regarding its milk, arguing that it was misleading.

The ad in question stated: "When only rBST hormone-free will do. Tested and audited, so you know what’s in your milk." Dr. Collins contended that this statement was deceptive, particularly questioning the accuracy of Woolworths' claims about rBST (Recombinant Bovine Somatropin) and its effects on milk. However, the AAC has upheld the Directorate’s decision, concluding that Woolworths' advertisement was not in violation of advertising standards.

Dr. Collins' complaint raised several issues:

Misleading Terminology: He argued that the advertisement’s use of the term “hormone” did not adequately inform consumers about the difference between safe and potentially harmful hormones, thereby misleading the public.

Accuracy of Claims: Dr. Collins challenged the assertion that rBST does not enter milk and questioned whether Woolworths' claims of testing and auditing could be substantiated.

Implied Comparison: He also contended that the advertisement implied that competitors’ milk contains rBST, which could scare consumers into avoiding non-Woolworths milk.

In its defence, Woolworths asserted:

Claim Accuracy: The company provided confidential information and evidence to support its claim that its milk is rBST hormone free and that it undergoes rigorous testing and auditing.

Testing Procedures: Woolworths demonstrated that rBST can be tested in milk and that their testing methods are approved by relevant authorities. They argued that their advertisement was accurate and based on scientific evidence.

Consumer Choice: The company maintained that the ad’s language was intended to provide information rather than induce fear. They emphasised that the ad was designed to meet consumer demand for rBST-free milk and did not make direct comparisons with competitors’ products.

The AAC reviewed the complaint against the relevant provisions of the Code of Advertising Practice:

Misleading Claims: The Committee found no evidence that Woolworths’ advertisement misled consumers. The information provided was deemed factually accurate and not misleading.

Testing and Safety: The AAC accepted Woolworths' evidence showing that rBST could be tested in milk and that their testing methods were legitimate and verified.

Fear Inducement: The Committee concluded that the advertisement did not play on consumer fears. The language used was deemed to inform rather than scare consumers.

The Committee found that Woolworths’ advertising practices complied with the Code of Advertising Practice and did not mislead or exploit consumers.