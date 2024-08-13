Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MO AgencyBizcommunity.comAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMDNTVRed & YellowVolpesLoeriesBusiness and Arts South AfricaDomains.co.zaIMC ConferenceWetpaint AdvertisingaHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Appeal dismissed: Woolworths' rBST-Free milk advertising deemed compliant

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    The Advertising Appeal Committee (AAC) has recently dismissed an appeal lodged by Dr. Tod Collins against the ARB Directorate’s earlier decision. Dr. Collins, an experienced veterinarian and dairy farm owner, had challenged Woolworths' advertising claim regarding its milk, arguing that it was misleading.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The ad in question stated: "When only rBST hormone-free will do. Tested and audited, so you know what’s in your milk." Dr. Collins contended that this statement was deceptive, particularly questioning the accuracy of Woolworths' claims about rBST (Recombinant Bovine Somatropin) and its effects on milk. However, the AAC has upheld the Directorate’s decision, concluding that Woolworths' advertisement was not in violation of advertising standards.

    Dr. Collins' complaint raised several issues:

    • Misleading Terminology: He argued that the advertisement’s use of the term “hormone” did not adequately inform consumers about the difference between safe and potentially harmful hormones, thereby misleading the public.
    • Accuracy of Claims: Dr. Collins challenged the assertion that rBST does not enter milk and questioned whether Woolworths' claims of testing and auditing could be substantiated.

    •  Implied Comparison: He also contended that the advertisement implied that competitors’ milk contains rBST, which could scare consumers into avoiding non-Woolworths milk.

    In its defence, Woolworths asserted:

    • Claim Accuracy: The company provided confidential information and evidence to support its claim that its milk is rBST hormone free and that it undergoes rigorous testing and auditing.
    • Testing Procedures: Woolworths demonstrated that rBST can be tested in milk and that their testing methods are approved by relevant authorities. They argued that their advertisement was accurate and based on scientific evidence.

    • Consumer Choice: The company maintained that the ad’s language was intended to provide information rather than induce fear. They emphasised that the ad was designed to meet consumer demand for rBST-free milk and did not make direct comparisons with competitors’ products.

    The AAC reviewed the complaint against the relevant provisions of the Code of Advertising Practice:

    • Misleading Claims: The Committee found no evidence that Woolworths’ advertisement misled consumers. The information provided was deemed factually accurate and not misleading.
    • Testing and Safety: The AAC accepted Woolworths' evidence showing that rBST could be tested in milk and that their testing methods were legitimate and verified.

    • Fear Inducement: The Committee concluded that the advertisement did not play on consumer fears. The language used was deemed to inform rather than scare consumers.

    The Committee found that Woolworths’ advertising practices complied with the Code of Advertising Practice and did not mislead or exploit consumers.

    Read more: advertising, milk, ARB
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz