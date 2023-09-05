Verve promotes 17 globally, including Kim Howard to semiotics research director

Since joining the business two years ago, Howard has played a significant role in the growth of Verve’s Cultural Intelligence arm of the business and has helped raise the profile of semiotics in the broader marketing industry.

She has delivered commercial semiotics for a number of high-profile clients, including the ‘Future of Soaps’ work with BBC Studios, which was recently awarded the MRS’ Virginia Valentine Award for Cultural Insight. Howard has also contributed her semiotics expertise to features for publications such as Forbes, Dazed, The Grocer, Women’s Health and Cosmetics Design.

Her new role will see her continue to build out Verve’s Cultural Intelligence practice, combining semiotics with other insights streams, including anthropology, quant and social data and AI to generate powerful insights for brands.

Meg Palmer also moves into the role of research manager: semiotics as the business continues to scale its cultural insight offer.

Kelly McKnight, executive director of cultural intelligence, comments: “We couldn’t be prouder of what Kim has achieved since joining – she lives and breathes culture with infectious enthusiasm. She's inspired the wider team and our clients to think semiotically and as a result has led significant growth in our semiotics practice"

There have been a further 16 promotions across Verve’s London, Manchester, Sydney, Iasi and Johannesburg hubs, with Danny Vio, Tomi Durosinmi, Samuel Winterbottom, Ben McIntyre and Lauren Irwin all being promoted to associate director. Karol Kulesza has been promoted to research manager.

Dhavanya Pillay has been promoted to senior research executive and Jacob Barns, Saskia Racke, Rachel Hughes, Jade Isaacs and Will Wallis have all been promoted to research executive.

Verve’s Operations team sees Ksenia Zdorovets promoted to senior data executive and Alexandru Rosca promoted to data processing executive. Along with both Darius Comanescu and Petronela Oatu who have been promoted to scripting executives.

Executive director and head of research, Tim Martin adds: "The latest wave of promotions across insight and operations, at all levels, shows the remarkable talent we have at Verve. As we’ve evolved to become experts in combining human, cultural and artificial intelligence these individuals have excelled at delivering holistic insight and leading our industry with innovation and expertise. Their growth and achievements stand as a testament to our commitment to internal development and excellence.”