Get your tickets for the Assegai Awards 2023

27 Oct 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The Assegai Awards Gala has always been an extraordinary celebration of excellence in marketing and advertising. This year, we promise to set the bar even higher, making it an event that you simply cannot afford to miss. With the anticipation buzzing in the air, this sizzler of an evening will be overflowing with inspiration, recognition, and the joy of celebrating your remarkable achievements.
At the Assegai Awards 2023 Gala, you'll have the opportunity to connect and network with the industry's brightest minds, forging invaluable relationships that can propel your career to new heights. From agency leaders to creative masterminds, the Gala brings together an astounding array of talent, providing an ideal platform for fostering collaboration and exchanging ideas.

To ensure your presence at this remarkable event, we kindly urge you to purchase your tickets for the Assegai Awards Gala without delay. The demand for tickets is high, as everyone is eager to join this gathering of industry titans. By securing your attendance, you can guarantee yourself a seat among the most influential professionals in the marketing and advertising landscape.

To purchase your tickets, please visit our official Assegai Awards website, www.assegaiawards.co.za, or click on this Quicket link: https://qkt.io/b3YNFH.

We understand the value of recognising exceptional talent and your contribution to this field. The Assegai Awards Gala is your well-deserved moment to revel in your accomplishments and toast to the future. Be prepared to be inspired and impassioned amidst an atmosphere of celebration, admiration, and creative energy.

We eagerly await your presence and look forward to celebrating with you at the Assegai Awards 2023 Gala on 9 November 2023. It's time to shine!

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
