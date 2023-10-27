Industries

PR & Communications News

Africa


James Hewes departs FIPP and joins PRCA as CEO

27 Oct 2023
James Hewes, the president and CEO of FIPP, is set to depart the media trade association in early the following year. In January, he will assume the position of CEO at the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the world's largest professional PR organisation.
James Hewes is now CEO at PRCA. Source: FIPP.
“So, finally the news is out. At the end of the year I'll be leaving FIPP and going off to join PRCA as CEO,” said Hewes.

Six years

As always in these situations, my emotions are mixed. Sadness for leaving all my friends and colleagues at FIPP, with whom I've enjoyed such great times over the last six years, but excitement at the challenge of a new organisation and a new industry.”

Source: © 123rf Lola Sinclair Lazarus, Managing Member Bullion PR and Communication gives nine tips on establishing a PR presence in the UK and SA
9 Tips on establishing a PR presence in the UK and SA

By 15 Sep 2023

Yulia Petrossian Boyle, FIPP Chair said: “With a deep-rooted genuine passion for the publishing industry and his exceptional insights into its evolution and future, James has been FIPP’s driving force (of nature!), enabling countless FIPP members to forge most rewarding deals and global relationships, and modernising FIPP along the way.

Significant loss

“While James’s departure represents a significant loss for FIPP, I am thrilled for him and for PRCA where James will undoubtedly unlock limitless innovative opportunities and incredible new alliances of value. I feel fortunate for the chance to work alongside James and have relished every moment of our partnership.”

Hewes said he is excited to see what FIPP continues to do as it celebrates 100 years in 2025.

“FIPP celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025, I hope that I’ve managed to play a small part in ensuring that it will enter its second century ready to take on the challenges of our rapidly evolving market,” he concluded.

