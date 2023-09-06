Newcastle United and Adidas forge multi-year partnership

Newcastle United Football Club and Adidas have inked a multi-year partnership that will see the sportswear brand becoming the club's official kit partner from the 2024/25 season onwards.

As revealed in the Amazon Prime Documentary, We Are Newcastle United, the club will reunite with the brand for the first time in ten years, with Adidas previously supplying the Magpies’ official kits and training wear between 1995 and 2010.

History

The two organisations worked closely throughout Newcastle United’s famous Entertainers era, with Kevin Keegan’s title-challenging side wearing some of the most vaunted and universally-loved kits of the era

The Magpies also wore the brand’s three stripes during several iconic UEFA Champions League matches, including a famous 3-2 victory over FC Barcelona featuring a Faustino Asprilla’s hattrick in 1997, and in each season under the stewardship of the late, great Sir Bobby Robson.

The announcement comes during an exciting period for the club; the Men's Team has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in twenty years, whilst Newcastle United Women were fully instituted by the club as professional this summer following a landmark title win in the 22/23 season.

And from June 2024, the Magpies will wear Adidas for the first time in a decade when this new partnership officially begins.

Driving excitement

Nick Craggs, global football general manager, Adidas, said: "We are excited to announce that Adidas and Newcastle United Football Club have once again joined forces in a new partnership that aims to drive excitement both on and off the pitch. This collaboration brings together two iconic names known for their history, innovation, and commitment to excellence within football.

“As Newcastle United Football Club embarks on a new chapter for the men’s and women’s team, Adidas is honoured to provide them cutting-edge sportswear technology. Our previous partnership delivered some of the most iconic kits of the 90’s and we look forward to creating many more unforgettable moments, inspiring fans and players alike."

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, was part of a club delegation that visited Adidas’ global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany to complete the deal, as captured on Amazon Prime.

He said: “Our upcoming partnership with Adidas evokes memories of some of the most famous players, coaches and matches in the club’s history so we are delighted we will be teaming up once again as we look to create our own exciting future together.

“The club, supported by our fans, owners and commercial partners, is on an exciting journey and we look forward to continuing that as we welcome Adidas on board next summer.”

A vital element of this new agreement will see Newcastle United rebuilding its own retail operations both in store and online, locally and globally, with further information to follow during the course of this season.

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a new multi-year partnership with Adidas from summer 2024. The history and heritage between the two brands is obviously very compelling and exciting.