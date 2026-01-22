MakeReign appoints creative technology director to drive AI-led growth

With nearly two decades of experience in advertising, design, and film, Grant will play a pivotal role in defining and leading MakeReign’s adoption of emerging AI technologies while bolstering their current creative offering.

Based in Amsterdam, his appointment builds on MakeReign’s ability to service clients across Europe as it expands its Northern Hemisphere footprint. Grant began his career in 2008 as a 3D designer at Hellocomputer, later building Okalpha, a high-fidelity motion design studio. Over his career he has collaborated with global brands including Coca-Cola, Adidas, Toyota, GoDaddy, Pernod Ricard and Luno.

Okalpha will continue to operate under the MakeReign umbrella, strengthening the agency’s offering across motion, film, and creative direction.

“We are living and working in fascinating times, with almost bi-weekly improvements to processes that a few years ago didn't exist. But understanding and finding consistency and confidence in this new landscape is more important than ever. With such linear access to so much capability, fidelity and human-centric ideation will only become more important from here forward. After working alongside MakeReign for so long both as an individual and as a business, now is as perfect a moment as any for us to combine our creative and technological thinking.”

Grant Campbell - Creative technology director

The appointment comes as MakeReign builds on momentum from major international engagements, including its recent partnership with Collinson (Priority Pass), and expands its services to meet the growing demand for AI-driven product design and creative production.

“Grant’s appointment signals more than just growth, it represents a new era for MakeReign. By expanding our leadership team with one of the most respected digital creatives in the industry, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation and future-facing design. With our presence in Ireland now extending into Europe, our focus is clear: to help our clients navigate the possibilities of AI with confidence, while continuing to deliver work of the highest craft.”

Matt Thompson - Co-founder and chief creative officer, MakeReign

In his new role, Grant will lead the craft-focused implementation of modern toolsets into MakeReign’s processes, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of design innovation while embracing the new tempo and opportunities of AI production.

Expanding Across Europe

Based in Amsterdam, Grant's appointment strengthens MakeReign’s European presence and marks the next step in its Northern Hemisphere growth. Operating from Staalkade 6, a renowned creative space in the heart of the city, he brings MakeReign closer to its expanding client base while creating new opportunities to collaborate with leading brands and creative talent across the region.

About MakeReign®

MakeReign® is a strategic design partner for companies who want more than an agency. We work across brand, product, and marketing to help clients scale, elevate creativity, and deliver results. Based in Cape Town and operating globally, we partner with startups, scale-ups, and enterprises that see design as a growth driver. Our teams embed to solve problems, sharpen execution, and focus on outcomes, not just output.

Clients include: Woolworths, Priority Pass, The Collinson Group, Virgin Active, Santam, V&A Waterfront, and Spur Group.



