Sir Richard Branson opens Virgin Active SA's first Collection Country Club

Virgin Active South Africa has launched its first Collection Country Club, unveiling a R100m+ investment into a new premium wellness category at its Point site in Green Point, Cape Town.

Image supplied

The 5,500m2 facility, officially opened to the public on 19 February 2026, introduces a “social wellness club” model that integrates fitness, recovery, nutrition, co-working and community into a single destination focused on preventative and restorative health.

Located in Green Point, Cape Town, the Collection Country Club represents a strategic evolution of Virgin Active’s offering in South Africa, repositioning the traditional gym into a multi-dimensional lifestyle hub.

“Our social wellness clubs have been reimagined as stunning spaces with exceptional hospitality. A place where training, recovery, wellness and social connection are given equal importance. It’s filled with spaces where people can be mentally, physically, socially and emotionally well. It’s a holistic preventative wellness solution under one roof, designed to integrate into modern lifestyles,” says Virgin Active Global CEO, Dean Kowarski.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group and Dean Kowarski, CEO of Virgin Active Global. Image supplied

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, who was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, says, “South Africa has played a huge role in Virgin Active’s story ever since Nelson Mandela called me to ask whether we could help rescue the Health & Racquet Club more than 20 years ago.”





“What the team has created at the Point Collection Country Club is a brilliant example of how Virgin Active continues to evolve and reimagine wellbeing for the future. It’s a club where people can workout, unwind, work remotely, meet new friends and enjoy life, and that’s what wellness is all about.”

A new holistic approach to wellness

The Collection Country Club brings an elevated offering with a 360-degree approach to wellness, and includes the following amenities:

Performance and fitness : expanded, fully functional gym floor, cardio zone, and a new Lift Club, fitness class supported by the latest equipment, as well as dedicated strength and conditioning areas and personal training services.

: expanded, fully functional gym floor, cardio zone, and a new Lift Club, fitness class supported by the latest equipment, as well as dedicated strength and conditioning areas and personal training services. Group exercise : five studios offering Reformer Pilates, hot yoga, boxing, high-intensity training, performance and simulation cycling and meditative sound bath classes.

: five studios offering Reformer Pilates, hot yoga, boxing, high-intensity training, performance and simulation cycling and meditative sound bath classes. Swimming : A 25m training pool, which is home to the Chad Le Clos Swim Academy, with programmes supported by qualified swim coaches delivering structured training for beginner, recreational, fitness-focused and competitive swimmers.

: A 25m training pool, which is home to the Chad Le Clos Swim Academy, with programmes supported by qualified swim coaches delivering structured training for beginner, recreational, fitness-focused and competitive swimmers. Recovery and relaxation : a spa area offering hot and cold contrast therapy, including a sauna, steam room, spa pool and cold plunge. Additional recovery facilities include Hydromassage and Cryolounge beds, compression boots and Hyperice massage guns.

: a spa area offering hot and cold contrast therapy, including a sauna, steam room, spa pool and cold plunge. Additional recovery facilities include Hydromassage and Cryolounge beds, compression boots and Hyperice massage guns. Outdoor and indoor play : padel, pickleball, tennis courts, outdoor swimming pool, and following Virgin Active’s recent exercise and training partner status with Hyro, the club also features an outdoor functional Hyrox training area.

: padel, pickleball, tennis courts, outdoor swimming pool, and following Virgin Active’s recent exercise and training partner status with Hyro, the club also features an outdoor functional Hyrox training area. Thrive and health support : health and medical suites, biokineticists, physiotherapists, sports scientists, longevity suites, dieticians, and body composition support (body scanners), as well as an infra-red and red light longevity cabin, spa and hydrotherapy facilities.

: health and medical suites, biokineticists, physiotherapists, sports scientists, longevity suites, dieticians, and body composition support (body scanners), as well as an infra-red and red light longevity cabin, spa and hydrotherapy facilities. Nutrition, connect and work: social wellness events, NÜ Health Food Café nutritional offering, co-working spaces, boardrooms, and dedicated indoor and outdoor social spaces for community building.

Virgin Active has also partnered with Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos, to launch the Virgin Active Chad Le Clos Swim Academy. Combining the best in technique, training, coaching, and facilitated swimming classes, the academy will roll out to clubs across the country, providing world-class swim training for members at any level, from beginner to professional.

“Swimming has shaped my life and it’s important for me to make the sport accessible to more people,” says Le Clos. “The Virgin Active Chad Le Clos Swim Academy gives members the opportunity to learn, improve and build confidence in the water, no matter their age or ability. We want to create a strong foundation for performance, fitness or simply feeling safe and capable in the water.”

Understanding social wellness

The concept of social wellness responds directly to a growing consumer shift and the need to balance work, life and wellbeing through spaces that serve more than one function. It creates a second space where members can train, recover, disconnect, connect, co-work, access health services and engage in restorative wellness, all within a single environment designed for everyday living.

The Point Collection Country Club forms part of a broader national development programme, with multiple Virgin Active clubs already upgraded and further developments planned across South Africa in 2026.