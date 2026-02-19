French Institute of SA fuels cultural entrepreneurship with Création Africa 2

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of France in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) have announced the Top 50 entrepreneurs selected for the second edition of Création Africa 2, a mentorship and incubation initiative designed to nurture and grow cultural and creative industry ventures across South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi.

Image supplied

Création Africa provides structured support, including expert mentorship, business development training, strategic guidance, networking and exposure to investors, to entrepreneurs working in sectors spanning visual and performing arts, fashion, design, film and television, gaming, digital media and more.

The programme aims to develop sustainable and scalable creative ventures that contribute to long-term economic growth and cultural impact across the region.

Création Africa 2 represents France’s continued commitment to cultural cooperation and economic support through arts and creativity, an approach that celebrates artistic originality and positions cultural entrepreneurship as a strategic pillar for sustainable development on the African continent.

“Every business that pitched during the selection process demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition, making the standard of submissions truly impressive. While only 50 entrepreneurs could be selected, this cohort represents some of the most promising creative ventures from South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi”, said H.E. David Martinon, Ambassador of France to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi.

“This first phase of the Création Africa programme offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen their businesses through targeted mentorship, building on the diversity of sectors and the strong foundations already in place.”

From 340 applications, 50 creative enterprises have been selected by a distinguished external jury to participate in the first phase of Création Africa 2. Participants will begin a seven-week intensive mentorship programme in February 2026, delivered in partnership with implementation partner UVU Africa, who will oversee the mentoring phase and incubation programme with the oversight of Team France.



“The creative economy is one of the most exciting growth frontiers on the continent, combining entrepreneurship, innovation, and cultural expression to create real economic opportunity,” said Ziyad Cassim, group CEO of UVU Africa. “This second iteration of the programme builds on a strong foundation and reinforces our commitment to supporting creative entrepreneurs in a structured, intentional way that enables long-term impact across Africa.”

Création Africa is delivered through CAPACITI, UVU Africa’s digital skills and enterprise development platform, working directly with creative founders to build enterprise readiness and translate creative potential into sustainable ventures.

After the mentorship phase, entrepreneurs will pitch their projects to a panel of judges, with 15 finalists advancing to an extended incubation phase, scheduled to run from April 2026 through October 2026. Finalists will receive tailored support, including access to investor networks, sector specialists and funding guidance aimed at helping their creative businesses scale.

The Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) are recognised as dynamic contributors to culture and business, encompassing a wide array of sectors such as music, literary and visual arts, film and television, design and craft, gaming and interactive media, animation, publishing and cultural heritage, all of which create jobs, attract investment and stimulate community development.

The announcement of the Top 50 entrepreneurs marks a significant step in strengthening the cultural and creative ecosystem across Southern Africa, offering founders an opportunity to gain visibility, grow their enterprises and build bridges between African markets and international networks.

View the Top 50 entrepreneurs here.