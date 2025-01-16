Virgin Active survey reveals the most outrageous wellness trends from 2024

In a world where wellness sometimes feels like a circus act, Virgin Active South Africa conducted a survey at the end of 2024, revealing the most baffling wellness trends of the year.

With over 750 South Africans weighing in, it turns out that we’re not just stretching our bodies - our minds are doing some serious gymnastics trying to keep up with the latest fads.

The wackiest trends that baffle the masses

First up on the list is the infamous perineum sunning, also known as “bum sunbathing,” which left 360 respondents scratching their heads (and maybe their backsides) and wondering how to apply sunblock to those hard to reach places.

Following closely is Ozempic, a medicine for adults with Type 2 diabetes and which has now become popular as a weight-loss medication amongst those without diabetes. Approximately 298 people found this more confusing than a goat at a dog park.

Not far behind is crystal healing (267 baffled souls), the carnivore diet (280 confused veggie enthusiasts), and the adorable yet perplexing goat and puppy yoga (259, because who wouldn’t want a furry friend in downward dog?).

In fact, when asked which of these trends they would consider trying, only three brave souls expressed interest in perineum sunbathing. Clearly, South Africans would rather stick to the basics like intermittent fasting (144) and a good old 30-day ab challenge (131).

After all, who needs sun-kissed cheeks when you’ve got abs to show off?

So why try the strange?

When it comes to experimenting with these quirky trends, 276 respondents said they just wanted ‘a new way to improve my health and wellbeing’. Because, let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to feel healthier while sunning their bum? It’s the perfect combination of self-care and “I’m just gonna do me!”.

Social media takes the number one podium position as ‘The Wellness Wild West’

With South Africans encountering between 1 to 5 wellness-related posts a day, it’s no wonder that confusion reigns supreme.

A staggering 64.6% of respondents have never bought supplements based on influencer recommendations, proving that we’re more sceptical than starry-eyed when it comes to social media endorsements - despite the fact we’ve all been tempted to try that R5,000 juice cleanse we read about on Goop that comes with one of those candles from Gwyneth Paltrow.

“While social media can be a great source of motivation, it’s also a breeding ground for mixed messages,” says Leandre Kark, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications at Virgin Active. “We often see advice that’s contradicting, leaving people unsure about what really works.”

So, should we drink green juice or make friends with crystals? (Hint: Both are good for your soul, however the extent to which they’re good depends on your belief in them. Well, that’s the case for crystals. Just don’t rely on them as substitutes for nutrition or mental health.)

South Africans prefer to keep it real

When asked why they might try a quirky trend, those 276 respondents looking for a way to improve their health reflect a broader societal shift: South Africans are open to experimentation but remain discerning about what aligns with their personal health goals.

After all, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ in wellness - unless you’re talking about a yoga mat, in which case, that’s actually very size-specific.

Macro trends shaping South African wellness

The survey results also tap into larger wellness dynamics in South Africa:

Rising anxiety and stress levels : South Africa’s stress index ranks among the highest globally, making mental health solutions essential for many.



: South Africa’s stress index ranks among the highest globally, making mental health solutions essential for many. Economic pressures : With affordability in mind, consumers are increasingly selective about health-related spending, prioritising value over gimmicks (and who can blame them?).



: With affordability in mind, consumers are increasingly selective about health-related spending, prioritising value over gimmicks (and who can blame them?). Sustainability and the earth matter: Trends like crystal healing reflect a desire for connection with nature, even if its effectiveness is a bit... shady (pun intended).

Virgin Active believes these insights are crucial to shaping its role in helping South Africans navigate wellness trends while staying grounded in practices that deliver real results - and maybe, just maybe, finding a few new ones that don’t involve sunburnt bums.

Kark continues, "True wellness is rooted in balance, not in the latest trend. We tend to become obsessed with quick fixes and outlandish fads, rather than focusing on investing in a long-term journey towards better health. Sustainable habits such as regular exercise, mindful eating, and mental well-being are the foundation of lasting vitality. It requires an investment of time and energy rather that getting swept up in fleeting trends that promise quick-fixes. Instead, invest in a long-term, holistic plan of moderation and consistency, to nurture your body, mind, and spirit."

Whether you’re considering goat yoga or just squeezing in an extra workout, remember: wellness is about what works for you, not what’s trending on social media.