Virgin Active’s new campaign Leave the cult, Join the club cuts through wellness fiction

Premiering this month the debut work for Virgin Active by Amsterdam-based agency We Are Pi introduces a new brand direction that calls out the superficiality and fakeness with its global Leave the cult, Join the club campaign.

(Image supplied) Virgin Active's global Leave the cult, Join the club campaign has premiered this September

The campaign calls on people to rebel against the toxicity of the wellness industry as it highlights how, in a world of fake wellness and fitness fads, it is difficult for people to cut through the noise of their social media feeds and understand what real advice and real progress looks like for them.

Aiming to be the antidote to this toxicity, the ad sets out to change the corrupted landscape of wellness and give people what they really crave.

Andy Tomkins, group chief marketing officer at Virgin Active, says: “We know that people are increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of conflicting opinions and can be seduced by the promise of a quick fix that can do more harm than good.

“Our new global positioning Where Wellness Gets Real establishes Virgin Active as the antidote to the fakery that’s plaguing the wellness industry and reflects the culture we’ve created where people can bring their real selves, make real progress in a healthy way that’s unique to them.

“Leave the Cult, Join the Club parodies the toxic underbelly of the wellness industry and most importantly shows people there’s a better way.”

We Are Pi was appointed by Virgin Active to create the global brand positioning, brand identity refresh and campaign earlier this year following a competitive pitch.

Alex Bennett Grant, chief executive officer at We Are Pi says, “Leave The Cult Join The Club is the point of view the wellness industry needs, from an iconic brand that, at its best, is the cheeky cultural provocateur we all want in our lives.”

Leave the cult, join Virgin Active

The film opens on several TV sets showing different visuals from infomercials promoting products claiming to increase people’s wellness by toning their abs in 30 days.

Set to a dramatic soundtrack based on Ode to Joy, a series of short clips call out toxic wellness trends and quick fixes such as supplements, magic detoxes and fad diets, as well as the fakefluencers who promote these unhealthy trends.

Following this chaotic montage, the film then shifts in gear, encouraging people to leave the cult in favour of joining the Virgin Active club where they can focus on exercising in a healthier way, with real guidance, real community and real progress.

The film ends with a refresh of the Virgin Active logo that draws inspiration from Virgin’s history of championing rebels and challenging the status quo.

The campaign comprises a hero longform film, a 30-second hero film, as well as shorter 15 and 6-second films and stills.

”Our message is simple”

Gabi Mostert, group creative director at Virgin Active, says: “Beyond the film, we’re taking our message to the streets through punchy copy and visuals.

“Squaring up to toxic wellness in an entertaining way that’s designed to spark conversation and public scrutiny.

“Our message is simple. We’re f*cking sick of it too. Come to one of our clubs, have a smoothie, move your body, lie in the sauna, whatever. Forget the noise and come as you are. Listen to nobody, but your body.”

The first burst of the campaign will run across TV, online, video-on-demand, digital out-of-home, and out-of-home in the UK, Italy, South Africa, Thailand, Singapore and Australia.

A second burst of activity will go live in January 2025.